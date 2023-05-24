Which Saints road game are you planning to attend?

Now that the New Orleans Saints 2023 schedule is out, it is time to start planning those road trips. Road games are always fun and this year, there are some great opponents and cities to choose from. The Saints will hit the road to play the Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots.

The Saints have the second easiest strength of schedule this season and will travel only 14,490 miles this season, compared to the Seattle Seahawks who will travel 31,600 miles, the most of any NFL team.

Are you planning to attend a Saints road game this season and which one?

Let us know in the comments!

