Week 1 Schedule Breakdown: Tennessee Titans

September 10th can’t come soon enough for Saints fans. The New Orleans Saints will be at home to take on the Tennessee Titans. It will be Who Dat Nations first look at new QB Derek Carr.

While some believe the Saints will be taking on Will Levis, it’s unlikely the rookie will start week one. The team will likely be taking on veteran signal-caller Ryan Tannehill.

The Titans aren’t known for their offensive weapons except for Derrick Henry. King Henry is one of the most successful players of the 2020s. The Saints will have to gameplan hard for the 247 lb. HB.

We’ll also get our first look at Titans first-round pick Peter Skoronski. It will be interesting to see how the rookie holds up against the Saints defensive line.

The Titan’s defense also has some very key pieces that need game planning. Jeffery Simmon is one of the DTs in all of football. They also have solid players in the secondary, like Kevin Byard and former division rival Sean Murphy-Bunting.

For the Saints, we’ll get our first look at a lot of new faces. We’ll get our first looks at some of the rookies like Bryan Bresee, Isiah Foskey, and potentially Kendre Miller. We’ll get to see some of the new free agents like Jammal Williams, Foster Moreau, Khalen Saunders, and Bryan Edwards. And lastly, as mentioned earlier, the team will get their first glance at QB Derek Carr.

The Saints should have the upper hand versus the rebuilding Titans, but crazier things have happened in football. The Saints are also 5-5 since 2013 in week one matchups. Do you think the Saints will come out guns blazing, or will the new team take time to gel? Let us know in the comments.

