Fleur-de-Links, May 24: Derek Carr praises two Saints receivers

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
New Orleans Saints v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints granted international marketing rights in France - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have become the first team to gain international marketing rights in France.

Derek Carr’s strong message on feeling ‘rejuvenated’ with New Orleans Saints - Clutch Points

Derek Carr has released a statement saying how he feels rejuvenated with the Saints, saying “It’s like a breath of fresh air.”

Saints’ Foster Moreau practices at OTAs after cancer scare - ESPN

Foster Moreau fully practied at Saints OTAs following his cancer scare.

Chris Olave draws praise from Derek Carr as Saints duo builds chemistry: ‘He loves to work’ - Saturday Tradition

Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed draw praise from Derek Carr after the first day of OTAs.

Saints Updated OTA Roster - Saints News Network

The updated uniform numbers and roster for Saints OTAs.

Saints QB Jake Haener goes viral for his rookie photoshoot - Larry Brown Sports

Jake Haener’s NFLPA Rookie Premiere photoshoot has gone viral, with many saying he looked more like he was auditioning for a movie in his photos.

Saints to hold voluntary OTA’s starting today - Canal Street Chronicles

Saints voluntary OTAs began on May 23rd.

