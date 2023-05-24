Fleur-de-Links, May 24: Derek Carr praises two Saints receivers

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints granted international marketing rights in France - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have become the first team to gain international marketing rights in France.
Derek Carr’s strong message on feeling ‘rejuvenated’ with New Orleans Saints - Clutch Points
Derek Carr has released a statement saying how he feels rejuvenated with the Saints, saying “It’s like a breath of fresh air.”
Saints’ Foster Moreau practices at OTAs after cancer scare - ESPN
Foster Moreau fully practied at Saints OTAs following his cancer scare.
Chris Olave draws praise from Derek Carr as Saints duo builds chemistry: ‘He loves to work’ - Saturday Tradition
Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed draw praise from Derek Carr after the first day of OTAs.
Saints Updated OTA Roster - Saints News Network
The updated uniform numbers and roster for Saints OTAs.
Saints QB Jake Haener goes viral for his rookie photoshoot - Larry Brown Sports
Jake Haener’s NFLPA Rookie Premiere photoshoot has gone viral, with many saying he looked more like he was auditioning for a movie in his photos.
Saints to hold voluntary OTA’s starting today - Canal Street Chronicles
Saints voluntary OTAs began on May 23rd.
The #Saints have been granted international marketing rights in France – the first NFL club to select and be awarded the French market!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 23, 2023
Les New Orleans Saints ont obtenu les droits internationaux de commercialisation en France - le premier club NFL à sélectionner et se voir… pic.twitter.com/28aWVEbzCJ
@derekcarrqb ➡️ @juwanplease pic.twitter.com/8RZIjZFtf3— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 23, 2023
A recap of today's #Saints news as OTAs begin!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 24, 2023
by @ErinESummers pic.twitter.com/NqVFwVxsno
