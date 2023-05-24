Fleur-de-Links, May 24: Derek Carr praises two Saints receivers

The Saints have become the first team to gain international marketing rights in France.

Derek Carr has released a statement saying how he feels rejuvenated with the Saints, saying “It’s like a breath of fresh air.”

Foster Moreau fully practied at Saints OTAs following his cancer scare.

Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed draw praise from Derek Carr after the first day of OTAs.

The updated uniform numbers and roster for Saints OTAs.

Jake Haener’s NFLPA Rookie Premiere photoshoot has gone viral, with many saying he looked more like he was auditioning for a movie in his photos.

Saints voluntary OTAs began on May 23rd.