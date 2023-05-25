What will the Saints 2023 record be?

With the NFL Draft over and the schedule released, now is the time for every fan to be overly optimistic about their team's chances in 2023. The New Orleans Saints win total for 2023 is listed at 9.5, and I’ve seen Saints fans predict the Saints to finish with anywhere from seven wins to 13, so today, I’m going to be going through every game to give my Saints record prediction.

6. New Orleans Saints



The Saints' win total is 9.5 and they are favored in 10 games... but 15 of their 17 games have a spread within three points, the most in the league. — Connor Allen (@ConnorAllenNFL) May 12, 2023

Week 1: vs Tennessee Titans

The Saints open up the 2023 season with a friendly matchup. The Titans have no idea what they’re doing right now. Ryan Tannehill isn’t going to be their starter for long and they’ve drafted Malik Willis and Will Levis in back-to-back drafts. Tannehill will most likely be the starter week one and Derek Henry will be in the backfield, but if the Saints can minimize Henry, they should be able to march into Carolina 1-0.

Prediction: Saints 28, Titans 17

Week 2: at Carolina Panthers (MNF)

The Saints will hit the road for the first time this season to take on Bryce Young and the Panthers. Carolina is a much improved roster from last season, but in year one with a new coach and rookie QB, it’s going to take some time to gel. I think the Panthers have a chance to compete for the NFC South, but I feel pretty good about the Saints chances against Bryce Young in his first home game on primetime.

Prediction: Saints 24, Panthers 14

Week 3: at Green Bay

There’s a lot of things I like about this matchup. Lambeau in September, Jordan Love’s first year as a starter, limited weapons for the Packers on offense. The only thing that scares me about this game is the Packers defense. I still think the Saints defense will give Love problems, and Alontae Taylor and Marshon Lattimore should be able to lock down Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. If the Saints can slow Aaron Jones down, the Saints defense should have no problem slowing the Packers down.

Prediction: Saints 20, Packers 16

Week 4: vs Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay is committed to a rebuild. No team in this league is going to start Kyle Trask or Baker Mayfield and expect to compete. They still have some good playmakers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, but they’re aging and Lattimore owns Evans almost every time we play them. The defense should be able to shut down the Bucs offense.

Prediction: Saints 21, Bucs 7

Week 5: at New England

Yet another cold weather game the Saints get to play before mid-October. The Patriots really don’t have anyone special on their roster, but you can never count out a Bill Belichick team. The Saints should win this game, but they always drop a game to someone they shouldn’t lose to early in the season, and this game seems the most likely loss in the first six weeks.

Prediction: Saints 14, Patriots 20

Week 6: at Houston

The Texans are in a similar spot as the Panthers. New coach, a lot of new weapons and a rookie QB. I still think they’re a year or two away, but Houston is trending in the right direction. I think CJ Stroud could end up being really good, but I the Saints defense should be able to handle the rookie with just five games under his belt.

Prediction: Saints 27, Texans 13

Week 7: vs Jaguars (TNF)

The Saints first opponent who finished 2022 over .500. The Jags have an electric offense, especially with the addition of Calvin Ridley. Thursday night means a short week, and the Saints have lost four of their last five Thursday night games. This game should be one of the better TNF games in 2023.

Prediction: Saints 27, Jag 34

Week 8: at Indianapolis

The Colts are another team in the middle of a rebuild. They’ll either be starting Gardner Minshew or Anthony Richardson at QB and their only real offensive weapon that scares me in Jonathan Taylor. Yet another game where if the Saints can limit the rushing game, they should be able to cruise to a win.

Prediction: Saints 31, Colts 13

Week 9: vs Chicago

The Bears are one of the more interesting teams in the league. Justin Fields is one of the most polarizing players in the NFL, and the addition of DJ Moore could elevate his game. Their offense is still very lackluster and their defense has some good players, but as a unit seem pretty weak. They ranked dead last in opponent PPG last season, giving up 27.2 PPG.

Prediction: Saints 27, Bears 17

Week 10: at Minnesota

The Vikings won 13 games last season, but were bounced in the first round of the playoffs. They have a good roster, but aren’t going to get anywhere as long as Cousins is their QB. The Saints and Vikings always play each other close and with the Saints bye the next week, this sort of feels like a trap game.

Prediction: Saints 20, Vikings 28

Week 12: at Atlanta

The Saints first matchup with the Falcons comes late in the season. They added a lot of talent this offseason, but still have work to do on both sides of the ball before they’re ready to compete. I think Carr is very far ahead of Ridder talent wise, and the Saints defense is much better than Atlanta’s.

Prediction: Saints 31, Falcons 20

Week 13: vs Detroit

This and the Jags game could prove to be the two hardest games on the Saints schedule. It’ll be Dan Campbell’s first time in the Dome since taking over in Detroit. The Lions have a very explosive offense, and this should be a very similar game to week 7 against Jacksonville, high scoring, but the Saints fall just short.

Prediction: Saints 24, Lions 30

Week 14: vs Carolina

Young will now have 13 games of experience under his belt and the whole team will have time to mesh. NFC South games are always physical, but I think the Saints can still pull this one out. It should be a much closer game than their matchup in week two, but I think the crowd noise and Saints defense will prove too much for the rookie QB.

Prediction: Saints 23, Panthers 20

Week 15: vs Giants

Brian Daboll has brought the Giants further than anyone thought he would in year one. They won a playoff game his first season before getting routed by the Eagles in round two. Jones just earned a big extension, and they brought back Barkley and added Darren Waller and Jalin Hyatt. This should be yet another close home game for the Saints.

Prediction: Saints 23, Giants 24

Week 16: at LA Rams

The Rams are a hard team to judge before this season. They still have Stafford and Kupp who have proven to be one of the best QB-WR duos when healthy. Outside of Aaron Donald, they don’t really have anyone note worthy on defense. They still have Sean McVay at the helm and they aren’t a team to overlook. I still think the Saints pull this one out, but don’t be surprised if this team performs better than expected.

Prediction: Saints 34, Rams 21

Week 17: at Tampa Bay

For the reasons I said earlier, this matchup doesn’t worry me. The Saints have a very good track record against the Bucs with Tom Brady, and this team is a lot worse without him.

Prediction: Saints 25, Bucs 13

Week 18: vs Atlanta

At this point in the season, the Saints are sitting at 11-5. They should have the NFC South wrapped up, and I’m going to assume they’ll be resting their starters for the playoffs. Atlanta should be eliminated from the playoffs, and as much as I hate to say it, they’re going to do everything they can to end the season with a win over the Saints.

Prediction: Saints 17, Falcons 24

Overall Season Record: 11-6

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel. Follow my personal page @clukehubbard for more!