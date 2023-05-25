Fleur-de-Links, May 25: Former Saints cornerback talks NFL return

New Orleans Saints News:
Week 1 Schedule Breakdown: Tennessee Titans - Canal Street Chronicles
A breakdown of the first Saints game of the 2023 regular season.
Ex-Broncos All-Pro Eyes NFL Return With a Contender - Mile High Huddle
Former Saints cornerback Chris Harris Jr. discusses a potential return to the NFL.
First Look at Ex-Raiders QB Derek Carr in Saints Uniform Revealed - Heavy
Derek Carr appeared in Saints gear during OTAs.
Saints QB Derek Carr hails TE Foster Moreau’s resilience in returning to field following cancer battle - Sports Zion
Derek Carr gave praise to Foster Moreau for his resilience and returning to NFL following his cancer treatment.
Derek Carr Praises Defensive Leaders for Presence and Consistency - Saints News Network
Derek Carr spoke highly of the Saints defense in speakign with local media.
Three Saints away games that stick out - Canal Street Chronicles
Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers, week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, and week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings all stick out as Saints away games for the 2023 season.
Derek Carr gives surprising answer for why he signed with the Saints - The Comeback
Derek Carr speaks of the “togetherness” in the Saints organization as part of what drew him to the team.
In this episode of @SaintsKrewe's "In That Number,"— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 25, 2023
final deliberations start as the judges begin the tough task of selecting the members for the 2023 NFL season! ⚜️
Watch The Full Episode: https://t.co/bYsHxaobLU#Saints | @parisparker pic.twitter.com/XfDWkTH2Y9
“Pumped a lot of tane down in New Orleans⁰— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 24, 2023
But I never saw the good side of the city
⁰Until I hitched a ride on a riverboat queen!”
RIP to an icon, Queen of Rock 'n' Roll Tina Turner pic.twitter.com/LnMGDw4jvM
DC4 & Jamaal talking shop pic.twitter.com/RSSGGyext4— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 24, 2023
