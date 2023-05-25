 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, May 25: Former Saints cornerback talks NFL return

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Week 1 Schedule Breakdown: Tennessee Titans - Canal Street Chronicles

A breakdown of the first Saints game of the 2023 regular season.

Ex-Broncos All-Pro Eyes NFL Return With a Contender - Mile High Huddle

Former Saints cornerback Chris Harris Jr. discusses a potential return to the NFL.

First Look at Ex-Raiders QB Derek Carr in Saints Uniform Revealed - Heavy

Derek Carr appeared in Saints gear during OTAs.

Saints QB Derek Carr hails TE Foster Moreau’s resilience in returning to field following cancer battle - Sports Zion

Derek Carr gave praise to Foster Moreau for his resilience and returning to NFL following his cancer treatment.

Derek Carr Praises Defensive Leaders for Presence and Consistency - Saints News Network

Derek Carr spoke highly of the Saints defense in speakign with local media.

Three Saints away games that stick out - Canal Street Chronicles

Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers, week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, and week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings all stick out as Saints away games for the 2023 season.

Derek Carr gives surprising answer for why he signed with the Saints - The Comeback

Derek Carr speaks of the “togetherness” in the Saints organization as part of what drew him to the team.

