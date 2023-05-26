Social media reactions to this week’s Saints news

Let’s dive right into what happened this week in New Orleans Saints news and some of the reactions.

SAINTS OTA’s:

Jamaal Williams with the anime mask pic.twitter.com/XP3v2S2VJs — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) May 23, 2023

Saints had 17 players absent for the first round of OTAs last year. Only 9 were absent this time. — John Sigler (@john_siglerr) May 23, 2023

Derek Carr passing chart at Saints OTA

7 on 7

Quick out to Johnson +6

Check to J Williams + 5

Shallow cross to Olave + 12

Curl to Krull + 5

Curl to Krull +8

Seam to Juwan Johnson +25



Team

Quick in to Olave + 6

Deep post to Olave (great catch) 40 +*** may have been a sack — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) May 23, 2023

Some other Saints jersey changes you may or may not have missed:



0 - Ugo Amadi

1 - Alontae Taylor

26 - Eno Benjamin

27 - Isaac Yiadom

92 - Tanoh Kpassagnon — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) May 23, 2023

NFL APPROVING A MODIFIED SCHEDULE FOR FLEXING TNF GAMES:

NFL owners approved a modified proposal for flexing Thursday Night Football games, I’m told.



Restrictions: It only applied to Weeks 13-17, maximum of two flexes per season, and 28 days notice required. It’ll be a high bar. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 22, 2023

Terrible for the players, and the fans. — DeeJay Johnson (@Go_DeeJay21) May 22, 2023

This is horrible for fans. Eff you if you buy tickets and travel to the Thursday game in LA and it gets moved. League doesn’t care https://t.co/6WMsnsE0tu — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) May 22, 2023

Yea this is frustrating. I have already booked my room for this game. It’s so close to Christmas. — Trav (@Holzn3r) May 23, 2023

So fans that plan for a trip in advance..hotel, tickets, travel expenses might just get flexed to a Thursday with less than a months notice...good job #NFL — Jason B (@JasonNYM) May 22, 2023

SAINTS ROOKIE CRAWFISH BOIL:

Tonight was the annual #Saints Rookie Crawfish Boil ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/hOuieHJGaj — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 25, 2023

I have a feeling @NickAnderson14_ will be showing them how it’s done on many more things as well. Crawfish season in NOLA is one of my faves. https://t.co/nyU9KE3XNM — Melissa Mutz (@MrsCoachMutz) May 25, 2023

That’s a great way to welcome the Rooks to Louisiana. WHO DAT!! — Jon Brown (@CajunSuperman) May 25, 2023

That is all for this week, but we will be back next Friday with your reactions to the latest Saints news and information.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.