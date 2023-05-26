Saints legend Marques Colston shares interesting thoughts on OC Pete Carmichael

Former New Orleans Saints receiver and Super Bowl champion Marques Colston sat down with NOF.com for a wide-ranging discussion that was released Wednesday morning.

Colston discussed his history with Saints Offensive Coordinator Pete Carmichael. Carmichael was Colston’s offensive coordinator during his tenure with the team (2006-2015).

It’s safe to say that Colston and Carmichael are very familiar with each other after nine seasons of working together. Even after a troublesome 2022 season for the Saints offense, Colston still regards Carmichael as one of the league’s best coordinators.

“Not only does (Carmichael) have staying power, the offense has been a top ten offense pretty much every year he’s been there.”

Carmichael has been with New Orleans since 2006 as a quarterbacks coach and then eventually to offensive coordinator in 2009. In his first season as offensive coordinator, Carmichael and head coach Sean Payton won the franchise’s first Super Bowl.

Carmichael’s roster will feature some new faces that were added through free agency, the NFL Draft, and some key returns from injury reserve. Colston notes that the added stability in 2023 will have a notable impact on Carmichael’s ability to run the offense.

“What Pete brings to the table is a wealth of knowledge… when you have someone that has that kind of quiet confidence that he has, and you give him a quarterback that you know is going to be there…. And everything around Derek Carr says that there is going to be stability around that position, I think it allows someone like Pete to go back into his creative bag.” - Marques Colston

Colston’s comments are a great reminder of the unfortunate hand Carmichael was dealt last season.

His starting quarterback was injured and did not return to full potential, his star receiver and WR3 were injured almost the entire season, and the offensive line sustained multiple injuries. In theory, a healthy 2023 offense loaded with new weapons and returning stars should result in a much more efficient Saints offense in 2023.

“I think when you give Pete all of those pieces and give him stability, that’s when he’s really able to shine.”

You can watch Marques Colston’s full interview with NOF here.

