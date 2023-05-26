Fleur-de-Links, May 26: Carr’s former teammate having a hard time seeing him in Saints uniform

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints 2023 schedule release: Ranking road games difficulty - Canal Street Chronicles
Ranking the Saints road games difficulty
All-Pro LB Dislikes Derek Carr In Saints Uniform - Sports Illustrated New Orleans Saints News, Analysis and More
Carr’s former teammate is having a hard time seeing him in Saints uniform
Saints Counting on Trevor Penning - Sports Illustrated New Orleans Saints News, Analysis and More
Saints are counting on Trevor Penning in Year 2
Getting the rookies accustomed to NOLA with the annual Touchdown Club's Rookie Crawfish Boil and a visit to the historic Steamboat Natchez ⚜️— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 25, 2023
>> https://t.co/Mtvkuew8U4 pic.twitter.com/qD2TVs5RXJ
