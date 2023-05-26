 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, May 26: Carr’s former teammate having a hard time seeing him in Saints uniform

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By Tina Howell
New Orleans Saints v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints 2023 schedule release: Ranking road games difficulty - Canal Street Chronicles

Ranking the Saints road games difficulty

All-Pro LB Dislikes Derek Carr In Saints Uniform - Sports Illustrated New Orleans Saints News, Analysis and More

Carr’s former teammate is having a hard time seeing him in Saints uniform

Saints Counting on Trevor Penning - Sports Illustrated New Orleans Saints News, Analysis and More

Saints are counting on Trevor Penning in Year 2

