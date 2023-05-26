Saints Reacts Survey Results: Should the Saints try to trade for Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow?

Earlier this week, we posted an SB Nation Reacts survey asking fans “Should the New Orleans Saints try to trade for Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow?”

The results are in and 62% of Saints fans said... YES!

Also judging from the comments on social media, fans really want the team to pursue Renfrow IF he becomes available and why not? The QB/WR chemistry is already there as Renfrow was one of Carr’s favorite targets when he was with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fortunately, June 1st is right around the corner so we will know soon whether Renfrow will actually make a break from Las Vegas to ???

