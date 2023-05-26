Touchdown Club of New Orleans holds their annual Saints “Rookie Super Boil”

On Wednesday, May 24th the Touchdown Club of New Orleans held their annual “Rookie Super Boil.” The New Orleans Saints rookies got their first taste of New Orleans by enjoying some crawfish as well as taking a ride on the historic Steamboat Natchez down the Mississippi River.

Getting the rookies accustomed to NOLA with the annual Touchdown Club's Rookie Crawfish Boil and a visit to the historic Steamboat Natchez ⚜️



>> https://t.co/Mtvkuew8U4 pic.twitter.com/qD2TVs5RXJ — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 25, 2023

. @Saints rookie QB @jakehaener10 is getting help from 5 year old Colt for his first ever taste of crawfish. Colt showed Jake how to peel and eat it. @wdsu pic.twitter.com/GW8h3ItxdK — Sharief Ishaq (@ShariefWDSU) May 25, 2023

Every year, the TDCNO holds their Rookie “Super Boil,” giving them a chance to be introduced to fans and one of Louisiana’s favorite crustaceans.

The TDCNO was established in 1967 and through the many events they host each year, the non-profit organization makes contributions to The Ray Hester Memorial for Leukemia Research, Team Gleason, Children’s Hospital and more.

To learn more about the TDCNO, go to Touchdown Club New Orleans (tdcno.com)

