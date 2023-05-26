 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Touchdown Club of New Orleans holds their annual Saints “Rookie Super Boil”

The newest Saints got their first taste of New Orleans.

By Tina Howell
2015 Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival - Day 1 Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Bonnaroo Arts and Music Festival

On Wednesday, May 24th the Touchdown Club of New Orleans held their annual “Rookie Super Boil.” The New Orleans Saints rookies got their first taste of New Orleans by enjoying some crawfish as well as taking a ride on the historic Steamboat Natchez down the Mississippi River.

Every year, the TDCNO holds their Rookie “Super Boil,” giving them a chance to be introduced to fans and one of Louisiana’s favorite crustaceans.

The TDCNO was established in 1967 and through the many events they host each year, the non-profit organization makes contributions to The Ray Hester Memorial for Leukemia Research, Team Gleason, Children’s Hospital and more.

To learn more about the TDCNO, go to Touchdown Club New Orleans (tdcno.com)

