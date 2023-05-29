What would a trade for Hunter Renfrow cost and how would he fit into the Saints offense

Multiple reports have come out over the past couple weeks about the New Orleans Saints interest in Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow. It has been reported that the Saints have maintained this level of interest since the start of the NFL Combine back in March. The Raiders knowing that they will save money in a trade involving Renfrow after June 1st is likely the reason, we are seeing these reports as we inch closer to that date.

With that being said, I’d like the detail what compensation might be involved in a trade for the receiver and how he would fit in the Saints offense.

Trade Compensation:

Raiders send: WR Hunter Renfrow

Saints send: 2024 and 2025 5th round picks

The compensation part is a little tricky being that the Saints are without a 3rd or a 4th round pick in next year's draft. Renfrow’s value is likely around a 4th round pick due to his positional value as a slot and an injury plagued year. It also gets tricky when it comes to the money aspect. Trading Hunter Renfrow after June 1st saves the Raiders $11.29 million. The Saints have the room to add Renfrow right now but would likely require some maneuvering of the cap. The Saints would likely ask the Raiders to take on a portion of Renfrow’s salary in exchange for a higher draft selection, but they don’t possess one that would make sense. The two fifth round picks are probably the most reasonable compensation factoring in everything. The Saints are also okay with letting those picks go as they are expected to get a decent amount of compensatory picks for key players that walked in free agency. I think a trade like this would make sense for both parties.

The Fit:

Some Saints media believed that the signing of Foster Moreau was the final piece to this offense in terms of the versatility the team would have. Though I don’t fully disagree, I believe that adding Renfrow to this group would fully solidify this offense and they would truly have a specialist at every position. If you take a look at the depth chart now, the Saints do not possess a true slot receiver in their offense. Yes, we see guys move around and play the slot here and there but not a guy who is tailored for that spot. Renfrow brings exactly that. He is a high-volume target, who is very crafty and can work the short and intermediate better than most. His ability to take advantage of his matchups with incredible short-area quickness and deceptive route running is something that the Saints could use out of the slot. Raashid Shaheed has the ability to do some of that, but we have seen Renfrow catch over 100 passes and go over 1000 yards just two seasons ago, so we know he can. Adding Renfrow alongside your big, possession receiver Michael Thomas and your smooth, big-play guy in Chris Olave, gives this offense the perfect combination at the receiver position. It also just makes a ton of sense with the familiarity between Renfrow and Derek Carr, their connection was very evident in the past. I believe this would be the perfect move for the Saints.

