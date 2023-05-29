Saints among “best-fits” for free agent WR DeAndre Hopkins

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler looked into the best fits for the newly cut free agent WR DeAndre Hopkins. Among the best fits he listed the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, and the New Orleans Saints.

DeAndre Hopkins best fits: Best fits that could pay the former All-Pro https://t.co/D7fgca54p6 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 26, 2023

He also went on to mention some wild card teams could be the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons, and New England Patriots.

Among the best fits, New Orleans poses a threat because of the money they could offer in year one. Kansas City and Buffalo may be the favorites but they can’t offer as good of a contract as New Orleans can. If Hopkins wants to chase a ring he would have to do it on a discount. The Chiefs plug and play wide receivers and have added a ton of young talent recently and the Cowboys just traded for Brandin Cooks. The Jets nearly landed Odell Beckham Jr so they could very much be in play and the Bills make a lot of sense too.

The Saints have around $14 million in cap space to work with right now. Hopkins said he’s seeking a “significant contract”.

Fit wise the Saints could make sense. They need a slot receiver, but they also have three receivers in Olave, Thomas, and Shaheed that can play anywhere on the field. Trading for Hunter Renfrow would make the most sense because he plays a lot in the slot and has a ton of success with Carr. But there is no debate that Hopkins is better, and they wouldn’t have to trade for him. The Saints would then have four receivers who can play anywhere on the field. Hopkins would also provide insurance if Mike Thomas doesn’t stay healthy or if they see Hopkins as the long-term option for the position.

The Saints haven’t been shy to go after star players in the past and especially adding offensive talent this offseason. There hasn’t been a reported interest between Hopkins and the Saints, yet.

