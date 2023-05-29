Fleur-de-Links, May 29: Saints bring in controversial coach

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints legend Marques Colston shares interesting thoughts on OC Pete Carmichael - Canal Street Chronicles
Marques Colston spoke highly of offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael.
Report: Saints bring in Jon Gruden to help install offense - ESPN
The Saints have brought in former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden to help Derek Carr adjust to the the Saints offense.
Saints Carl Granderson Remains Underrated Defensive Contributor - Saints News Network
A look at Carl Granderson’s time with the Saints and what he has contributed.
Saints: Jamaal Williams receives kudos from national media - A to Z Sports
Cynthia Frelund praised Jamaal Williams’ performance over the past few seasons.
Saints’ Ryan Ramczyk ranked No. 11 offensive tackle around the NFL, 4th-best at RT - Yahoo! Sports
PFF ranked Ryan Ramczyk the 11th best offensive tackle around the league
Saints Cheer Krewe Selects HBCU Alums - HBCU Legends
The Saints Cheer Krewe has selected their team, including HBCU alumuni.
Touchdown Club of New Orleans holds their annual Saints “Rookie Super Boil” - Canal Street Chronicles
The Touchdown Club of New Orleans held their annual Saints rookie crawfish boil on May 24th.
Update: Former #Raiders coach Jon Gruden has returned to the NFL.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 26, 2023
Gruden worked with new #Saints QB Derek Carr this week and spent much of his time at the facility with the offensive coaching staff as they "orchestrated" the early stages of the offensive installation, per… pic.twitter.com/XPmPBAzYAZ
Excited for #Saints x @NFLFrance pic.twitter.com/FNphY0uOn2— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 27, 2023
Quick Friday check-in with #SaintsOnSocial @CommunityCoffee pic.twitter.com/w09Wmi6sH7— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 26, 2023
Loading comments...