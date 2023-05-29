 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, May 29: Saints bring in controversial coach

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
Chicago Bears v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints legend Marques Colston shares interesting thoughts on OC Pete Carmichael - Canal Street Chronicles

Marques Colston spoke highly of offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael.

Report: Saints bring in Jon Gruden to help install offense - ESPN

The Saints have brought in former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden to help Derek Carr adjust to the the Saints offense.

Saints Carl Granderson Remains Underrated Defensive Contributor - Saints News Network

A look at Carl Granderson’s time with the Saints and what he has contributed.

Saints: Jamaal Williams receives kudos from national media - A to Z Sports

Cynthia Frelund praised Jamaal Williams’ performance over the past few seasons.

Saints’ Ryan Ramczyk ranked No. 11 offensive tackle around the NFL, 4th-best at RT - Yahoo! Sports

PFF ranked Ryan Ramczyk the 11th best offensive tackle around the league

Saints Cheer Krewe Selects HBCU Alums - HBCU Legends

The Saints Cheer Krewe has selected their team, including HBCU alumuni.

Touchdown Club of New Orleans holds their annual Saints “Rookie Super Boil” - Canal Street Chronicles

The Touchdown Club of New Orleans held their annual Saints rookie crawfish boil on May 24th.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...