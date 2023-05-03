Nick Saldiveri: Breakdown of the Saints fourth round selection

Before the 2023 NFL Draft fourth round had even started, the New Orleans Saints made a trade up to the top of the round. The Saints identified the player they wanted, at a position of need, and made the move to draft Nick Saldiveri from Old Dominion.

With the 103rd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints select OL Nick Saldiveri! #SaintsDraft | @CoxComm pic.twitter.com/lOFaKgFbpu — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 29, 2023

Nick Saldiveri seems like a classic Saints selection on the offensive line. Saldiveri started at right tackle primarily for the Monarchs. In his career, Saldiveri played in a whopping 38 games for the Monarchs. In his final season with Old Dominion, he was named second-team All Sun Best. The right tackle position is not exclusive for Saldiveri. He did swing over to guard on multiple occasions, which is likely the landing spot he will have for the Saints. The Saints love players on the offensive line who can play multiple positions while also filling in as the sixth blocker on screens and short yardage situations. Both of the Saints current Guards are in the last year of their contracts as well. Andrus Peat and Cesar Ruiz have had up and down careers so far and will need to prove they are worthy of a contract extension. Expect Saldiveri to push both players immediately.

One thing that Nick Saldiveri has going for him is measurables. He has extremely long arms at 33.25 inches. Saldiveri stands at 6’6 and weighs well over 300 pounds. Being pushed around is not likely for a player with this much size and length. Quickness and speed are attributes for Saldiveri, allowing him to quickly get up field on screens and outside runs. Saldiveri will need to work on using his length and hands better to face NFL defensive tackles though. Saldiveri will need to work on his strength as well. He was only able to complete 24 reps on the bench press, far lower than any other offensive lineman. This is likely part of the reason he slipped to the fourth round.