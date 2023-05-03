5 things to know about Saints WR A.T. Perry

The New Orleans Saints traded TE Adam Trautman and a 7th round pick to trade up with the Denver Broncos to select WR A.T. Perry. Here is 5 things you need to know about Derek Carr’s newest pass catcher!

Perry was a projected day 2 pick

By many he was considered a day 2 lock because of his size and speed. Perry said that he was told “character issues” were the reason he fell all the way to the 6th round. He mentioned he is a quiet person, and it may have rubbed teams the wrong way. Saints got a great value pick in round 6.

Perry had 26 TDs since 2021 (Most by any Power 5 WR)

Extremely productive WR these past couple seasons, among one of the best in college football. His large frame is a big reason for the amount of touchdowns he had, something the Saints were missing last season. 152 catches, 2,389 yards, 26 touchdowns the past two seasons

117th highest WR RAS score since 1987

A.T. Perry was drafted with pick 195 of round 6 in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.62 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 117 out of 3062 WR from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/LVeoh8hdj5 pic.twitter.com/hNGmgFpFJF — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 29, 2023

Perry tested amazing, with his elite size and speed it equaled one of the best WR RAS scores of all time. 9.62 out of 10 is extremely impressive.

Perry’s Mom ran track at Arizona State

Speed runs in the family. Perry’s mom ran track at Arizona State University

Perry has a high upside

“He makes the game look really easy. I think you just have to live with the drops and focus on what he’s really good at.” — Regional scout for NFC team

