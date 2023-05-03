Fleur-de-Links, May 3: Saints waive two players

The Saints have waived running back Derrick Gore.

In addition to Derrick Gore, the Saints have waived quarterback Jake Luton.

Yahoo! Sports’ Charles McDonald has given the Saints draft a grade of C+.

The Saints have signed wide receiver and return specialist Malik Flowers, who tied Rashid Shaheed for the FCS record for kick return touchdowns.

Former Saints wide receiver Willie Snead IV has signed a deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

Tulane linebacker Nick Anderson speaks on his excitement to work with the Saints and his fit with the team.

Pro Football Network’s Brett Yarris predicts whether or not Alvin Kamara will be suspended.

