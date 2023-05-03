 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, May 3: Saints waive two players

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Minnesota Vikings v New Orleans Saints - NFL London Games 2022 - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

New Orleans Saints release former Alabama running back - AL.com

The Saints have waived running back Derrick Gore.

Saints waive 2 players after filling out roster with the draft, undrafted free agents - NOLA

In addition to Derrick Gore, the Saints have waived quarterback Jake Luton.

NFL Draft grades: New Orleans Saints replenish talent, but not much else - Yahoo! Sports

Yahoo! Sports’ Charles McDonald has given the Saints draft a grade of C+.

Saints add undrafted rookie return specialist who tied Rashid Shaheed for an FCS record - NOLA

The Saints have signed wide receiver and return specialist Malik Flowers, who tied Rashid Shaheed for the FCS record for kick return touchdowns.

Now 30, Michigan native Willie Snead IV gets 1-year deal with 49ers - MLive

Former Saints wide receiver Willie Snead IV has signed a deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

Tulane’s Nick Anderson confident he will be perfect fit for Saints - NOLA

Tulane linebacker Nick Anderson speaks on his excitement to work with the Saints and his fit with the team.

Will New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara Be Suspended? - Pro Football Network

Pro Football Network’s Brett Yarris predicts whether or not Alvin Kamara will be suspended.

