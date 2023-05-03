Fleur-de-Links, May 3: Saints waive two players

New Orleans Saints News:
New Orleans Saints release former Alabama running back - AL.com
The Saints have waived running back Derrick Gore.
Saints waive 2 players after filling out roster with the draft, undrafted free agents - NOLA
In addition to Derrick Gore, the Saints have waived quarterback Jake Luton.
NFL Draft grades: New Orleans Saints replenish talent, but not much else - Yahoo! Sports
Yahoo! Sports’ Charles McDonald has given the Saints draft a grade of C+.
Saints add undrafted rookie return specialist who tied Rashid Shaheed for an FCS record - NOLA
The Saints have signed wide receiver and return specialist Malik Flowers, who tied Rashid Shaheed for the FCS record for kick return touchdowns.
Now 30, Michigan native Willie Snead IV gets 1-year deal with 49ers - MLive
Former Saints wide receiver Willie Snead IV has signed a deal with the San Francisco 49ers.
Tulane’s Nick Anderson confident he will be perfect fit for Saints - NOLA
Tulane linebacker Nick Anderson speaks on his excitement to work with the Saints and his fit with the team.
Will New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara Be Suspended? - Pro Football Network
Pro Football Network’s Brett Yarris predicts whether or not Alvin Kamara will be suspended.
