CSC Poll: How would you grade the Saints overall draft class?

Earlier this week, we polled our CSC readers asking them “How would you grade the Saints overall draft class? The overwhelming majority of voters at 58%, gave the Saints a “B”

How would you grade the Saints overall draft class and why? — Canal St. Chronicles (@SaintsCSC) April 30, 2023

Several fans agreed that it was a solid draft for the New Orleans Saints and praised their ability to remain patient, drafting talented players with high RAS scores and character to fill positions they really needed but also getting them for a good value, without trading away important future draft picks.

