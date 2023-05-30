Why Saints fans should be excited for OL Trevor Penning

Former first-round pick Trevor Penning didn’t play much during his rookie season after suffering turf toe in a preseason game. At 6’7” and 325lbs, Penning is a mauler that can absolutely move for his stature. This earned him a spot-on Bruce Feldman's College Football’s freaks list.

Penning went to college at the University of Northern Iowa. Though he went to an FCS school, Penning made a name for himself. Penning was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, which is an award given to the best offensive FCS player.

Penning absolutely excels in the run game. This is why when the Saints brought him back from his injury, he played mostly on jumbo sets and run packages. He’ll be an absolute warrior blocking for HBs Alvin Kamara and newcomers Jamaal Williams and Kendre Miller. He’ll need to work on his pass blocking skills though.

He plays with an extremely high motor and has a gritty manner on the field. He plays with the kind of swagger and toughness from back in the day. Penning is a guy that lives, eats, and breathes football. This demeanor makes him a super fun player to watch and should make him a fan favorite.

This burning fire inside the lineman did get him into a little trouble in college. Penning did struggle with penalties a lot at Northern Iowa. However, if he can hone his aggression and fire, it can make him a fantastic football player.

The New Orleans Saints will be looking for Penning to have a breakout season.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.