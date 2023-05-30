Saints are back for Week 2 of voluntary OTA’s today

The New Orleans Saints will hold another 3 days of voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) today through Thursday, June 1st.

The final 4 days of OTAs will be next week, Monday, June 5th-Thursday, June 8th.

There is also a mandatory minicamp that begins on Tuesday, June 13th-Thursday, June 15th for veteran players.

Per the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, teams may conduct a total of 10 days of voluntary organized team activities. Players cannot be in pads and there is no live contact permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.

Last week, there were 80 out of 89 Saints players in attendance according to Saints head coach Dennis Allen. Those notable players that were not in attendance included WR Michael Thomas, RB Alvin Kamara, CB Marshon Lattimore and TE Taysom Hill.

Be sure to stay tuned to Canal Street Chronicles for all the latest updates and information from Saints OTAs this week.

