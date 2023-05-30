Fleur-de-Links, May 30: Tulane hires former Saints coaching staff member

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints among “best-fits” for free agent WR DeAndre Hopkins - Canal Street Chronicles
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler named the New Orleans Saints as a “best-fit” for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
Tulane hires former Saints assistant Greg McMahon as special teams coach - Yahoo! Sports
Greg McMahon, a member of the Saints special teams staff from 2006 - 2016, has been hired by Tulane as their special teams coach.
Lucas Krull Could Earn A Bigger Role In 2023 - Saints News Network
A look at the role tight end Lucas Krull could play on the Saints team in 2023.
Saints tight end Juwan Johnson ‘ready to get after it’ with Year 4 in New Orleans - NOLA
Tight end Juwan Johnson speaks on his goals for his fourth year with the Saints.
Ruggiero shares comparison about pupils Colston, Perry with Saints - Crescent City Sports
Saints draft pick A.T. Perry earns a comparison to Marques Colston.
CSC Interview: Sy Barnett on his collegiate career and being signed by the Saints - Canal Street Chronicles
Canal Street Chronicles’ Alec Salas interviews newly signed Saints wide receiver Sy Barnett.
What We Want to Learn About the Saints’ Defense During OTAs Week Two - Saints News Network
Some expectations for week two of Saints OTAs.
We thank and honor the true Saints pic.twitter.com/44ItnfNAJS— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 29, 2023
Retweet for a chance to win a Bryan Bresee autographed #Saints Draft hat! #SaintsContest Rules: https://t.co/p52xgB4WX0 pic.twitter.com/czZvI8SPWF— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 26, 2023
Meet the members of the 2023 @SaintsKrewe!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 26, 2023
PHOTOS: https://t.co/M92X5BfMas#Saints | @Entergy pic.twitter.com/ZAswQdtdvS
