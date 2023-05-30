Fleur-de-Links, May 30: Tulane hires former Saints coaching staff member

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler named the New Orleans Saints as a “best-fit” for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Greg McMahon, a member of the Saints special teams staff from 2006 - 2016, has been hired by Tulane as their special teams coach.

A look at the role tight end Lucas Krull could play on the Saints team in 2023.

Tight end Juwan Johnson speaks on his goals for his fourth year with the Saints.

Saints draft pick A.T. Perry earns a comparison to Marques Colston.

Canal Street Chronicles’ Alec Salas interviews newly signed Saints wide receiver Sy Barnett.

Some expectations for week two of Saints OTAs.

We thank and honor the true Saints pic.twitter.com/44ItnfNAJS — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 29, 2023