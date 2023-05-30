 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, May 30: Tulane hires former Saints coaching staff member

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Kansas City Chiefs v New Orleans Saints Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints among “best-fits” for free agent WR DeAndre Hopkins - Canal Street Chronicles

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler named the New Orleans Saints as a “best-fit” for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Tulane hires former Saints assistant Greg McMahon as special teams coach - Yahoo! Sports

Greg McMahon, a member of the Saints special teams staff from 2006 - 2016, has been hired by Tulane as their special teams coach.

Lucas Krull Could Earn A Bigger Role In 2023 - Saints News Network

A look at the role tight end Lucas Krull could play on the Saints team in 2023.

Saints tight end Juwan Johnson ‘ready to get after it’ with Year 4 in New Orleans - NOLA

Tight end Juwan Johnson speaks on his goals for his fourth year with the Saints.

Ruggiero shares comparison about pupils Colston, Perry with Saints - Crescent City Sports

Saints draft pick A.T. Perry earns a comparison to Marques Colston.

CSC Interview: Sy Barnett on his collegiate career and being signed by the Saints - Canal Street Chronicles

Canal Street Chronicles’ Alec Salas interviews newly signed Saints wide receiver Sy Barnett.

What We Want to Learn About the Saints’ Defense During OTAs Week Two - Saints News Network

Some expectations for week two of Saints OTAs.

