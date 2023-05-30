Demario Davis returns while Thomas, Kamara, Lattimore were not present at OTAs on Tuesday

With opening day just three short months away, the New Orleans Saints are back on the field for voluntary organized team activity (OTA) workouts.

These OTA’s are typically lighter practices that are voluntary for every roster player. Dennis Allen told the media that he expected attendance at the voluntary OTAs to be “pretty good” but did expect it to be 100%.

There were a total of 14 absences from Tuesday’s OTA. This number has increased from last week’s absences (10) after the additions of four new Saints to the absent list.

LB Demario Davis, S JT Gray practiced after we didn’t see them last week. DBs Mathieu, Adebo, Roby, Lonnie Johnson Jr., WR Tre’Quan Smith, DT Nathan Shepherd were new absences in the voluntary sessions. Still no Thomas, Kamara, Hill, Lattimore, Ramczyk, Hurst, Peat, Saldiveri. — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) May 30, 2023

Before panic ensues, it is important to understand that OTA absences have very few implications on training camp attendance. In fact, many of the players absent from OTAs are likely playing it safe before training camp in July.

However, it is interesting to see which veteran players are getting OTA reps and which rookies are able to join the party. There have been plenty of veterans in attendance along with some absences.

Last season, the team’s attendance rate at the first OTA was 81%. For the first OTA of this offseason, it had an 89% attendance rate. After several new absences were reported from Tuesday’s OTA, the team reported an 84% attendance rate.

NOF insider Mike Triplett reported that Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara, Taysom Hill, Marshon Lattimore, Ryan Ramczyk, James Hurst, Andrus Peat, and Nick Saldiveri were not present for the second week in a row. Tyrann Mathieu, Paulson Adebo, Lonnie Johnson Jr. Tre’Quan Smith, and Nathan Shepherd were absent but attended at least one OTA last week.

An important new face to 2023 OTAs was veteran LB Demario Davis. His presence at this week’s OTAs could be an invaluable resource to the many new rookie and veteran faces added to the defense.

A look at Saints rookie DT Bryan Bresee pic.twitter.com/PYzWmqe9Dn — NOF (@nofnetwork) May 30, 2023

Another great face to see at OTAs is first-round draft pick, Bryan Bresee. Not only do OTAs serve as great team introductions for rookies, but Bresee’s college injury history also makes an OTA appearance especially exciting. He appears to be in full health and will hopefully continue in health through training camp.

The only rookie that has not been seen in OTAs is fourth-round pick Nick Saldiveri. Allen noted that Saldiveri has a calf injury but expects him to be healthy by training camp.

Another day at work for Olave and Shaheed pic.twitter.com/39FUswsybR — NOF (@nofnetwork) May 30, 2023

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel