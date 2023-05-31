Introducing Canal Street Spotlights

CSC is starting a brand-new segment each week called Canal Street Spotlights. There are tons of New Orleans Saints fans all over the world and we want to take the opportunity to get to know some of you and how and why you became a Saints fan?

BIG NEWS: CSC is starting a brand new segment each week called Canal Street Spotlights. We want to know how and why you became a Saints fan?



DM or email us for the opportunity to become our featured fan of the week. — Canal St. Chronicles (@SaintsCSC) May 29, 2023

Each week, the CSC staff will choose a Saints fan to be interviewed and put in the spotlight.

Do you have fun or unique story about how you became a member of the Who Dat Nation?

Message us on Twitter, Facebook or email your story to canalstreetchronicles@sbnation.com and you could have the opportunity to become our featured fan of the week.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel