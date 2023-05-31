 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints OTAs News, Notes and Observations

Need for speed. Olave and Shaheed shine in OTAs

The New Orleans Saints had their 2nd day of OTAs open to the media on Tuesday. The main standout of the day was the speed of the receiving core. Shaheed stood out as a player that made a few good plays during the day and someone who is trending up and up.

NOLA’s new duo on offense, QB Derek Carr and RB Jamaal Williams continue to work together and get some good chemistry going. Both are newcomers this offseason but have had success with similar players.

Alontae Taylor is a name to watch during the season because of his growth in year one. In practice, he played outside and slot corner. Certain game plans might involve Taylor in the slot, his speed and quickness could come in handy again a team with a speedy slot receiver. We also saw other CB’s get some playing time with Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo absent.

We also saw WR/RB Kirk Merritt continuing to work out with the running backs. Alvin Kamara is still absent, and Kendre Miller is still working on getting 100% healthy.

The Saints also are planning to have a joint practice with the Houston Texans in New Orleans during the preseason. The details are still being figured out.

After practice, we heard from Dennis Allen, Demario Davis, Alontae Taylor, Rashid Shaheed and Jameis Winston. The common theme was improvement, but it is only day 2 and there is a lot more work to do.

