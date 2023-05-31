Fleur-de-Links, May 31: Saints begin week 2 of OTAs

The Saints have begun Week 2 of OTAs.

While Demario Davis was present for the start of Week 2 OTAs, Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara, and Marshon Lattimore were among those who were not present.

Dennis Allen speaks on bringing in Jon Gruden.

Mickey Loomis has said that Cameron Jordan will finish his career with the Saints.

Demario Davis shares his thoughts on his NFL career.

The Saints will host the Houston Texans for a preseason workout practice in August.

Jameis Winston says that he still believes he can be a starting quarterback in the NFL.

Mickey Loomis on Cam Jordan:

“He’s going to be able to play for us as long as he wants to and as long as he can. Then when the time comes,his name will be up in that Ring of Honor and the Hall of Fame & all those other accolades that come with a player of his stature.” #Saints — Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) May 30, 2023