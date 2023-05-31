 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, May 31: Saints begin week 2 of OTAs

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
New Orleans Saints v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints are back for Week 2 of voluntary OTA’s today - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have begun Week 2 of OTAs.

Demario Davis returns while Thomas, Kamara, Lattimore were not present at OTAs on Tuesday - Canal Street Chronicles

While Demario Davis was present for the start of Week 2 OTAs, Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara, and Marshon Lattimore were among those who were not present.

Dennis Allen On Improving Practice, Jon Gruden Visit, Free Agency - Saints News Network

Dennis Allen speaks on bringing in Jon Gruden.

Saints GM: Cameron Jordan Will Finish Career In New Orleans - Pro Football Rumors

Mickey Loomis has said that Cameron Jordan will finish his career with the Saints.

WATCH: Saints Demario Davis talks about 12 years in the NFL - BR Proud

Demario Davis shares his thoughts on his NFL career.

Texans Participating in Joint Preseason Practices With Dolphins, Saints - Texans Daily

The Saints will host the Houston Texans for a preseason workout practice in August.

Saints backup Jameis Winston believes he is still capable of starting in the NFL - WGNO

Jameis Winston says that he still believes he can be a starting quarterback in the NFL.

