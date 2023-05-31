Fleur-de-Links, May 31: Saints begin week 2 of OTAs

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints are back for Week 2 of voluntary OTA’s today - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have begun Week 2 of OTAs.
Demario Davis returns while Thomas, Kamara, Lattimore were not present at OTAs on Tuesday - Canal Street Chronicles
While Demario Davis was present for the start of Week 2 OTAs, Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara, and Marshon Lattimore were among those who were not present.
Dennis Allen On Improving Practice, Jon Gruden Visit, Free Agency - Saints News Network
Dennis Allen speaks on bringing in Jon Gruden.
Saints GM: Cameron Jordan Will Finish Career In New Orleans - Pro Football Rumors
Mickey Loomis has said that Cameron Jordan will finish his career with the Saints.
WATCH: Saints Demario Davis talks about 12 years in the NFL - BR Proud
Demario Davis shares his thoughts on his NFL career.
Texans Participating in Joint Preseason Practices With Dolphins, Saints - Texans Daily
The Saints will host the Houston Texans for a preseason workout practice in August.
Saints backup Jameis Winston believes he is still capable of starting in the NFL - WGNO
Jameis Winston says that he still believes he can be a starting quarterback in the NFL.
Building chemistry @derekcarrqb @jswaggdaddy #Saints pic.twitter.com/RlY2qSNebR— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 30, 2023
Mickey Loomis on Cam Jordan:— Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) May 30, 2023
“He’s going to be able to play for us as long as he wants to and as long as he can. Then when the time comes,his name will be up in that Ring of Honor and the Hall of Fame & all those other accolades that come with a player of his stature.” #Saints
Dennis Allen said he’s not concerned about any backlash from the #Saints bringing in Jon Gruden: “I think if you ask anybody who was involved, it was very beneficial to our football team.”— Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) May 30, 2023
He notes that they bring in a lot of coaches to get their insight, and he’s one of those.
