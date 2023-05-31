The New Orleans Saints have turned one of their weak points last year into a stellar unit. The team has signed veteran TE Jesse James. The team had no reliable option besides Juwan Johnson last year. The team decided they needed to do something, so they went out and signed Foster Moreau and now Jesse James.

New Orleans Saints sign TE Jesse James and FB Jake Bargas ⚜️#Saints | @Shift4 pic.twitter.com/CPLNnyUsP6 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 31, 2023

Johnson will likely lead the unit, with Moreau also playing a key role. James will be a solid depth piece for the team. He’s most known for his four years with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

