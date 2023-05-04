Why the Saints drafted DE Isaiah Foskey

On Day 2 of the NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints once again let their guy fall shockingly, instead of making a move up thus keeping further assets. With the 40th pick, the Saints selected Isaiah Foskey, a very productive defensive end from Notre Dame, who had back-to-back seasons of 11 sacks, second in that timespan to only Will Anderson Jr.

Foskey fills another massive hole on the defensive line for a team that badly needed it and has the potential to be the eventual successor to Cam Jordan as well, if he can refine his pass rushing arsenal. This was a pretty predictable pick for the Saints as it filled multiple holes and was a prospect that fits their type of player. If he can get in the shop with Cam Jordan and develop a secondary move, this is a fantastic pick for the Saints that makes a lot of sense.

