5 things to know about Saints QB Jake Haener

The New Orleans Saints trade up into the 4th round again and select Fresno State QB Jake Haener. He will now have the chance to back up his mentor QB Derek Carr. Here is 5 things you need to know about new Saints QB Jake Haener.

Saints now have two Fresno State QBs

Carr knew the Saints were targeting Haener. Carr texted Haener “I know what the Saints are doing, call me later”. They talked on the phone shortly after the selection. Saints now have both of the best passers in Fresno State history.

First-team All-Mountain West

In 2022, Haener passed for 2896 yards in 10 games. He has 9120 career passing yards at Washington and Fresno State. He suffered an injury in 2022 but still had a good enough season to get first team All-Mountain West.

Reese’s senior Bowl MVP

Jake Haener: 2023 Senior Bowl MVP



— 12/19

— 139 Yards

— 1 TD

— 0 INTs pic.twitter.com/hbwUDiNiUj — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 4, 2023

Saints love their Senior Bowl players and Haener balled out in the Reese’s Senior Bowl Game. He passed for 139 yards and a touchdown. He also had a very strong week at the Senior Bowl.

Pro Comparison is ... Drew Brees

Haener wore a Drew Brees jersey in first and second grade. He studied Drew Brees film with Drew Brees. He wears number 9 because of Drew Brees. Haener stands at 5-11 and 207 pounds, very similar to Drew Brees.

LA Bowl Champion

He went out a champion. Leading Fresno State to a 29-6 win over Washington State. He had 280 yards and 2 touchdowns in his final game with the team.

