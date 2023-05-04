 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, May 4: CSC grade Saints draft

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
NFL: APR 29 2023 Draft Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

The Saints rookies and signees have their jersey numbers; one notable veteran snagged No. 1 - NOLA

A look at jersey numbers for Saints draftees, new signees, and changes from last season.

Grading the 2023 New Orleans Saints draft class rounds 1-3 - Canal Street Chronicles

The Canal Street Chronicles staff grades each draft pick from rounds 1-3 of the NFL draft.

Grading the 2023 New Orleans Saints draft picks rounds 4-7 - Canal Street Chronicles

The Canal Street Chronicles staff grades each draft pick from rounds 4-7 of the NFL draft.

Khai Harley and the Saints hope to make NFL draft a ‘tentpole event’ for autism acceptance - NOLA

Saints Vice President of Football Administration Khai Harley speaks on making the NFL draft an event for autism acceptance league-wide.

Ellis Merriweather receives rookie minicamp invites from Packers and Saints - Massachusetts Daily Collegian

The Saints are one of the teams to invite former UMass running back Ellis Merriweather to their rookie minicamp.

Sy Barnett becomes first Davenport football player to get NFL Contract offer - WZZM 13

After receiving a contract from the Saints, wide receiver Sy Barnett became the first player from Davenport University to receive an NFL contract offer.

CSC Poll: How would you grade the Saints overall draft class? - Canal Street Chronicles

According to a Canal Street Chronicles poll on Twitter, fans give the Saints draft a grade of B.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...