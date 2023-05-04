Fleur-de-Links, May 4: CSC grade Saints draft

New Orleans Saints News:
The Saints rookies and signees have their jersey numbers; one notable veteran snagged No. 1 - NOLA
A look at jersey numbers for Saints draftees, new signees, and changes from last season.
Grading the 2023 New Orleans Saints draft class rounds 1-3 - Canal Street Chronicles
The Canal Street Chronicles staff grades each draft pick from rounds 1-3 of the NFL draft.
Grading the 2023 New Orleans Saints draft picks rounds 4-7 - Canal Street Chronicles
The Canal Street Chronicles staff grades each draft pick from rounds 4-7 of the NFL draft.
Khai Harley and the Saints hope to make NFL draft a ‘tentpole event’ for autism acceptance - NOLA
Saints Vice President of Football Administration Khai Harley speaks on making the NFL draft an event for autism acceptance league-wide.
Ellis Merriweather receives rookie minicamp invites from Packers and Saints - Massachusetts Daily Collegian
The Saints are one of the teams to invite former UMass running back Ellis Merriweather to their rookie minicamp.
Sy Barnett becomes first Davenport football player to get NFL Contract offer - WZZM 13
After receiving a contract from the Saints, wide receiver Sy Barnett became the first player from Davenport University to receive an NFL contract offer.
CSC Poll: How would you grade the Saints overall draft class? - Canal Street Chronicles
According to a Canal Street Chronicles poll on Twitter, fans give the Saints draft a grade of B.
Saints haven't confirmed them, but it appears their rookie draft pick jersey numbers are going to be:
90 - DT Bryan Bresee
55 - DE Isaiah Foskey
25 - RB Kendre Miller
64 - OL Nick Saldiveri
14 - QB Jake Haener
31 - S Jordan Howden
17 - WR A.T. Perry
Nugget from @ZebraSports on #Saints WR AT Perry.
Celebrating all of our High School Coach of the Week recipients with a special honor for our High School Coach of the Year award winner, Marcus Scott!
Wear that first ever Coach of the Year jacket with pride
Thank you, coaches for all you do both on and off the field!
