NFC South 2023 Draft Grades

The easiest way to make the NFL playoffs is to win your division. Thus, each of the four teams in every division spends a significant amount of their energy preparing to face one another. Selecting well in the NFL Draft goes a long way into ensuring a division title. This draft for the NFC South was very interesting in a lot of ways. The Falcons and Panthers are fully rebuilding. The Saints are reloading after making many moves this off-season to improve. After losing several high-profile players, the Buccaneers might be the biggest enigma in the division going into next season. How does each team’s draft selections stack up though? These picks are hugely important to each team’s fortune next season. These are the NFC South draft grades for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Draft Grades for every team in the NFC South

Atlanta Falcons: C

R1 Bijan Robinson, RB Texas

R2 Matthew Bergeron, G Syracuse

R3 Zach Harrison, DE Ohio State

R4 Clark Phillips III, CB Utah

R7 DeMarcco Hellams, S Alabama

R7 Jovaughn Gwyn, G South Carolina

The Atlanta Falcons surprised the world by taking Robinson with their first selection. Robinson will no doubt be productive in the Falcons offense, but rushing was not the issue with this team going into the off-season. Tyler Allgeier was productive enough for a team that does not seem close to the playoffs. The trenches and secondary were big issues for the team and the team did not spend enough draft capital on needed positions. Harrison from Ohio State is a role player at best that could have likely been taken a round or two later. Phillips was the best selection from the Falcons, even if he is undersized. Teams want to be better after the draft takes place, and it is difficult to say that the Falcons are better today than they were last week.

R1 Bryce Young, QB Alabama

R2 Jonathan Mingo, WR Ole Miss

R3 DJ Johnson, OLB Oregon

R4 Chandler Zavala, G NC State

R5 Jammie Robinson, S Florida State

The Panthers have turnover all around the team this off-season and made moves even in the draft. After making the trade up to get the top pick in the draft, the Panthers now have their quarterback of the future in Bryce Young. The debate between Stroud and Young will be an NFL debate for years to come, but the Panthers got their guy. Stroud’s slight frame and lack of experience dealing with a pass rush will remain questions until he shows he can handle the NFL. Outside of the Round 3 selection of Johnson, the Panthers had great selections at nearly every pick. Mingo has the NFL pedigree and will try to do his best DJ Moore impression this season. Zavala in Round 4 was an absolute steal as he was one of the most athletic Guards in the entire draft. Robinson will likely have a shot to earn playing time at free safety but will need to play special teams to earn a spot on the team. Either way, the Panthers addressed needs and got great value with nearly every selection.

R1 Bryan Bresee, DT Clemson

R2 Isaiah Foskey, DE Notre Dame

R3 Kendre Miller, RB TCU

R4 Nick Saldiveri, G Old Dominion

R4 Jake Haener, QB Fresno State

R5 Jordan Howden, S Minnesota

R6 A.T. Perry, WR Wake Forest

One thing that the Saints did well was address positions of need in this year’s draft. The issue is the value of selection in the first and second round. Bresee and Foskey are high character guys who will be valuable in the locker room, but both need to prove their selection on the field. Bresee disappeared in some games last season while Foskey did not face the best competition at Notre Dame. In the past 20 years, the Fighting Irish have turned out exactly two meaningful defensive linemen. Foskey will have to go against history to prove he was worthy of a Round 2 selection. These top two picks lower the Saints grade considerably, even if they nailed the final rounds of the draft. Every single player selected from Round 3 onwards could easily make an impact this season. Jordan Howden is the biggest steal of any NFC South selection. Perry might be the second biggest. If Bresee and Foskey turn out, then this year’s picks have the potential to rival the Saints famed 2017 class.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: B+

R1: Calijah Kancey, DT Pittsburgh

R2 Cody Mauch, OT North Dakota State

R3 YaYa Diaby, OLB Louisville

R5 SirVocea Dennis, ILB Pittsburgh

R5 Payne Durham, TE Purdue

R6 Josh Hayes, CB Kansas State

R6 Trey Palmer, WR Nebraska

R6 Jose Ramirez, OLB E.Michigan

The Bucs started the draft well by taking a player that was rumored to be on the Saints radar. Calijah Kancey should immediately supplement an aging Bucs defensive line who also lost several players this off-season. In round 2, the Bucs reached for an FCS offensive lineman. Mauch will likely move to the inside of the line but this looked like a reach. The selections in rounds 3 and 5 look to be solid. Diaby has the attributes to be a good Edge rusher in the NFL with some coaching. Likewise, Dennis was a highly productive linebacker at Purdue who will be surrounded by veterans that he can leech for coaching and guidance. The rest of the players are experiments at best. A better pick in the second round would have put the Bucs grade much higher.

