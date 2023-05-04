Hallo Deutschland: Saints expected to play a game in Germany this season

The New Orleans Saints will, once again, travel across the pond to play a regular season game. But this time, the game will be played in Frankfurt, Germany.

NFL schedule: #Bears vs. #Chiefs and #Saints vs. #Patriots are expected to be the two games played in Germany this upcoming season, the German outlet @BILD reports. AFC is the "home" team. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 4, 2023

According to a Bild.de report, the Saints will be playing the Patriots as a part of the NFL’s international series which has expanded to England, Mexico, and now Germany.

This news was broken by BILD reporter Max Schrader; however, this has not been confirmed by NFL officials. The official schedule release is still set for Thursday, May 12.

Schrader also reported that the game will likely be played on either Nov. 12 or Nov. 19. The other date will be reserved for a German matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears.

This is the second consecutive year that the Saints will be playing in an NFL International game. Last year, the Saints played the Minnesota Vikings in London, England. The game resulted in a 28-25 Vikings victory.

The game will reportedly take place in Deutsche Bank Park, the home stadium of Frankfort FC.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel