Breaking down the Saints second round pick, DE Isaiah Foskey

After a long wait for the New Orleans Saints pick on day one of the NFL Draft, Saints fans didn’t have to wait nearly as long to find out who the Saints were taking in round two of the NFL Draft.

After adding to the D-line in round one, the Saints decided to add some more depth in the trenches, drafting Isaiah Foskey in the second round.

The #Saints pick at No. 40 Isaiah Foskey, an edge from Notre Dame. Another defender. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2023

The Saints crossed off yet another need at edge rusher with Foskey. Coming out of high school, Foskey committed to Notre Dame over schools such as Alabama.

He was a four-year player and was insanely productive in his time in South Bend. In his final two seasons, he totaled 97 tackles, 22 sacks and seven forced fumbles for the Irish.

While Foskey is a little smaller than the typical Saints DEs, he fits the Saints athletic profile for their edge rushers. Coming in at 6’5, 264, he scored a 9.61 on the Relative Athletic Score, running a 4.56 40-yard dash with a 1.6 10-yard split.

For reference, the Saints haven’t drafted a single player who scored under a 7.00 on the RAS in any round since 2019.

Last season, the defensive line struggled to get to the passer early in the season. While the sack numbers went up the further into the year we got, it’s not surprising to see the Saints add a young, athletic edge who wreaked havoc on opposing QBs at Notre Dame.

Foskey still has a lot to learn as a pass rusher, but his best days are ahead of him. He has one of the best mentors a rookie edge rusher could have in Cam Jordan.

After losing Marcus Davenport to Minnesota, Carl Granderson is penciled in as the Saints starting right end on their depth chart. Foskey will have to earn his way into the starting role, but he has all the upside in the world and should make an impact in his rookie season, even if it’s on a rotational basis.

