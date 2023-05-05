5 things to know about Saints OL Nick Saldiveri

The New Orleans Saints make a big trade-up to be selecting the first player in Day 3 of the NFL Draft. They traded the 5th-round pick they received in the CJ Gardner-Johnson trade to go up and select OL Nick Saldiveri.

Saldiveri was a Senior Bowl standout

ODU’s Nick Saldiveri (RG below) isn’t a true sleeper because got @seniorbowl & Combine invites.



Most NFL teams had fourth/fifth round grades on Saldiveri in November and sounds like he will go in third now.



If he lasts to Day 3 that’s stealing a four-position player & starter. pic.twitter.com/ZQbzKzgUGc — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 3, 2023

The Saints love and value the senior bowl and they add another linemen from Mobile. Saldiveri has veristically to play multiple spots on the offensive line. He played right guard at the senior bowl.

Saldiveri won the “Big Boys Club All-You-Can-Eat Meat” Challenge

Introducing @ODUFootball OL draft prospect, @Saldiveri Who won our Big Boys Club "All-You-Can-Eat Meat" Challenge by gaining 9.5 pounds from one meal @geoffschwartz pic.twitter.com/nDofFiH13e — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) April 20, 2023

The Old Dominion guard ate enough food in one sitting to gain 9.5 pounds. He won the challenge beating other rookie linemen, he won by a large margin. Safe to say Saldiveri will fit in great in New Orleans.

Saints took another guy with an Elite RAS score

Nick Saldiveri to the SAINTS



Saldiveri, at 6'6 320, started 35 games the past 3 years with 34 starts at RT and 1 at RG…he didn't let up a single sack in 2022.



He is a stout, square player with functional length, large hands and agile footwork. pic.twitter.com/8Q1nMYp9ny — The Owl (@TheOwl_NFL) April 29, 2023

Another great athlete for New Orleans, Saldiveri is a great puller and upside to play guard and tackle. His composite speed is great, which is great to have for a guard. Also, great vertical and broad jump scores.

Saldiveri had 0 sacks allowed in 435 pass-block snaps

According to PFF, he didn’t allow any sacks this past season. He played mostly right tackle at Old Dominion but played guard and center at the Senior Bowl. His position versatilely is something the Saints will value.

Saints view Saldiveri as a Guard

He played a majority at right tackle but he was announced as a guard when the Saints selected.

