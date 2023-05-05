5 things to know about Saints OL Nick Saldiveri

The New Orleans Saints make a big trade-up to be selecting the first player in Day 3 of the NFL Draft. They traded the 5th-round pick they received in the CJ Gardner-Johnson trade to go up and select OL Nick Saldiveri.
Saldiveri was a Senior Bowl standout
ODU’s Nick Saldiveri (RG below) isn’t a true sleeper because got @seniorbowl & Combine invites.— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 3, 2023
Most NFL teams had fourth/fifth round grades on Saldiveri in November and sounds like he will go in third now.
If he lasts to Day 3 that’s stealing a four-position player & starter. pic.twitter.com/ZQbzKzgUGc
The Saints love and value the senior bowl and they add another linemen from Mobile. Saldiveri has veristically to play multiple spots on the offensive line. He played right guard at the senior bowl.
Saldiveri won the “Big Boys Club All-You-Can-Eat Meat” Challenge
Introducing @ODUFootball OL draft prospect, @Saldiveri Who won our Big Boys Club "All-You-Can-Eat Meat" Challenge by gaining 9.5 pounds from one meal @geoffschwartz pic.twitter.com/nDofFiH13e— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) April 20, 2023
The Old Dominion guard ate enough food in one sitting to gain 9.5 pounds. He won the challenge beating other rookie linemen, he won by a large margin. Safe to say Saldiveri will fit in great in New Orleans.
Saints took another guy with an Elite RAS score
Nick Saldiveri to the SAINTS— The Owl (@TheOwl_NFL) April 29, 2023
Saldiveri, at 6'6 320, started 35 games the past 3 years with 34 starts at RT and 1 at RG…he didn't let up a single sack in 2022.
He is a stout, square player with functional length, large hands and agile footwork. pic.twitter.com/8Q1nMYp9ny
Another great athlete for New Orleans, Saldiveri is a great puller and upside to play guard and tackle. His composite speed is great, which is great to have for a guard. Also, great vertical and broad jump scores.
Saldiveri had 0 sacks allowed in 435 pass-block snaps
According to PFF, he didn’t allow any sacks this past season. He played mostly right tackle at Old Dominion but played guard and center at the Senior Bowl. His position versatilely is something the Saints will value.
Saints view Saldiveri as a Guard
He played a majority at right tackle but he was announced as a guard when the Saints selected.
