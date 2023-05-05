Why the Saints drafted QB Jake Haener

WOW! The New Orleans Saints traded up again in round four to draft Fresno State QB Jake Haener while still keeping their 146th overall selection.

Saints are picking QB Jake Haener — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) April 29, 2023

The Saints moved one pick ahead of the Rams (who turned around and selected a QB the next pick) to select Haener, giving up picks 227 and a 2024 fourth round pick. He came into the draft as the next best QB prospect outside of the top five guys we saw go on days one and two. The Saints didn’t need to bring in another QB, but with the injuries we’ve seen at the position since Brees left, it never hurts to have some more depth.

Haener had a productive collegiate career, passing for nearly 7,000 yards and 53 TDs the past two seasons. Size wise, he is very similar to future Hall of Fame QB Drew Brees, coming in a 5’11, 207 Ibs. He’s not the next coming of Drew Brees, but he has potential to be a solid backup to Derek Carr for the next few years.

Even with the signing of Carr, I expected the Saints to pick up a QB at some point this draft, just not this early. While it may seem like a waste of a pick with other positions of need still to be filled, but Haener has a lot of potential and Carr could be a great mentor for the young QB. And guess what... They went to the same college.

