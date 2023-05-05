 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, May 5: Saints reportedly set for international game in 2023

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New England Patriots vs New Orleans Saints Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

New Orleans Saints News:

Report: Saints to Play an International Game in 2023 - Saints News Network

A new report indicates that the Saints will play an international game in Frankfurt, Germany in 2023 against the New England Patriots.

Why the Saints drafted DE Isaiah Foskey - Canal Street Chronicles

A profile on recent Saints draftee defensive end Isaiah Foskey, and what he brings to the team.

Former Saints QB Signs With Bengals - Saints News Network

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian has signed a one-year contract with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jordan Howden: Breakdown of the Saints fifth round selection - Canal Street Chronicles

A look at Saints draftee defensive back Jordan Howden, and how he fits the typical New Orleans scheme.

Marcus Davenport set to make history for the Vikings - Daily Norseman

Former Saints linebacker Marcus Davenport will be the first Minnesota Vikings player to wear the number 0.

Saints rookie Isaiah Foskey relishes chance to learn from Cam Jordan ... or even be him - ESPN

Isaiah Foskey shares his excitement to be playing with the Saints and Cameron Jordan speaks on his former teammates who departed during the offseason.

Marcus Freeman, Anthony Jones Jr. on Saints Podcast | May 4, 2023 - New Orleans Saints

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and TCU running back coach Anthony Jones Jr. appeared on the most recent episode of the Saints Podcast.

