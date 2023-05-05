Fleur-de-Links, May 5: Saints reportedly set for international game in 2023

New Orleans Saints News:
Report: Saints to Play an International Game in 2023 - Saints News Network
A new report indicates that the Saints will play an international game in Frankfurt, Germany in 2023 against the New England Patriots.
Why the Saints drafted DE Isaiah Foskey - Canal Street Chronicles
A profile on recent Saints draftee defensive end Isaiah Foskey, and what he brings to the team.
Former Saints QB Signs With Bengals - Saints News Network
Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian has signed a one-year contract with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Jordan Howden: Breakdown of the Saints fifth round selection - Canal Street Chronicles
A look at Saints draftee defensive back Jordan Howden, and how he fits the typical New Orleans scheme.
Marcus Davenport set to make history for the Vikings - Daily Norseman
Former Saints linebacker Marcus Davenport will be the first Minnesota Vikings player to wear the number 0.
Saints rookie Isaiah Foskey relishes chance to learn from Cam Jordan ... or even be him - ESPN
Isaiah Foskey shares his excitement to be playing with the Saints and Cameron Jordan speaks on his former teammates who departed during the offseason.
Marcus Freeman, Anthony Jones Jr. on Saints Podcast | May 4, 2023 - New Orleans Saints
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and TCU running back coach Anthony Jones Jr. appeared on the most recent episode of the Saints Podcast.
Giving back on #504Day by packing food at Second Harvest Food Bank with Erik McCoy, Trevor Penning, & D’Marco Jackson #Saints | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/Xp31EfMVcT— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 4, 2023
Have to imagine the #Saints, who ran 12 personnel at a high rate on passing plays in 2022, would want to continue that in 2023.— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) May 4, 2023
Either means a big role for Lucas Krull is on the way or another TE to add to Juwan Johnson is. https://t.co/9o1bXaDLVc
What a great day to slide in the facility then 504 dayyy https://t.co/Z2sH9fzZdu pic.twitter.com/wyyl38z6d9— Cam Jordan (@camjordan94) May 4, 2023
