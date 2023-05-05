Fleur-de-Links, May 5: Saints reportedly set for international game in 2023

A new report indicates that the Saints will play an international game in Frankfurt, Germany in 2023 against the New England Patriots.

A profile on recent Saints draftee defensive end Isaiah Foskey, and what he brings to the team.

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian has signed a one-year contract with the Cincinnati Bengals.

A look at Saints draftee defensive back Jordan Howden, and how he fits the typical New Orleans scheme.

Former Saints linebacker Marcus Davenport will be the first Minnesota Vikings player to wear the number 0.

Isaiah Foskey shares his excitement to be playing with the Saints and Cameron Jordan speaks on his former teammates who departed during the offseason.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and TCU running back coach Anthony Jones Jr. appeared on the most recent episode of the Saints Podcast.

Giving back on #504Day by packing food at Second Harvest Food Bank with Erik McCoy, Trevor Penning, & D’Marco Jackson #Saints | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/Xp31EfMVcT — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 4, 2023

Have to imagine the #Saints, who ran 12 personnel at a high rate on passing plays in 2022, would want to continue that in 2023.



Either means a big role for Lucas Krull is on the way or another TE to add to Juwan Johnson is. https://t.co/9o1bXaDLVc — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) May 4, 2023