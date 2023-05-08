5 things to know about Saints RB Kendre Miller

The New Orleans Saints for the third straight pick address a major need. DT, DE and now RB. The Saints have had a really solid couple days and now selecting RB Kendre Miller. Here is five things to know about the Saints new RB Kendre Miller.

Miller has 2,410 career rushing yards

Kendre Miller is a workhorse and helped carry TCU to a national championship appearance. He had 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns this past season. He joins a backfield with Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams. That's a lot of touchdowns.

Kendre Miller is a darkhorse to be best back of this 2023 class in 2-3 years down the road. pic.twitter.com/EUi2CY8Pz4 — Elite Drafters (@Elite_Drafters) April 25, 2023

Miller averages 3.64 yards after contact and averaged 7.2 yards per carry

Outrageous numbers for Miller, averaging almost four yards AFTER contact. Miller is an angry runner and loves to find contact and run through it.

Miller added a ton of awards in 2022

- 2022 First-Team All-Big 12

- 2022 Associated Press First-Team All-Big 12

- 2022 Doak Walker Award Semifinalist

- 2022 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Semifinalist

Miller wears a size 14 shoe

The 5-11 running back wears a size 14 shoe. His feet size reflects the way he runs because he runs angry. It helps explain how Kendre Miller had a 95th percentile in explosive run rate in college.

Miller is from Texas

Miller won't have to travel far, he was born and raised in Texas, played his high school and college ball in Texas. He now will play his pro ball in Louisiana.

