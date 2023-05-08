BREAKING NEWS: NFL to release the 2023 schedule on Thursday, May 11th

It’s almost time so mark your calendars. The NFL will be releasing the 2023 schedule for all 32 teams on Thursday, May 11th in a live schedule release show at 7 pm CT on NFLN.

What do know so far is that the New Orleans Saints will face their NFC South opponents, the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home and on the road as well as play the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans at home in Ceasars Superdome. This season, they will be on the road to face the Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings.

There have already been earlier reports that the Saints will face the New England Patriots in Frankfurt’s Deutsche Bank Park sometime this November, according to Max Schrader with Bild, a German publication. If true, this will be the second year in a row that the Saints have traveled overseas for a game. Last season, they played the Vikings at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

As in previous years, schedule leaks happen through the day so make sure you stay tuned to Canal Street Chronicles for all the latest updates on the 2023 Saints schedule.

