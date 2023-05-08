Fleur-de-Links, May 8: Jamaal Williams set to co-host livestream for charity

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints Sign Dynamic HBCU Wide Receiver That Deion Sanders Called “As Talented As Anybody In The Country” To Six-Figure UDFA Deal - The Shadow League
The Saints have signed South Carolina State wide receiver Shaq Davis.
Canadian OL Sage Doxtater receives mini-camp invite from New Orleans Saints - 3 Down Nation
XFL Houston Roughnecks offensive lineman Sage Doxtater has been invited to the Saints mini-camp.
Ex-Saints QB Gets Starting Nod For The Panthers - Saints News Network
Former Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will start for the Carolina Panthers.
Recap: Saints, Pelicans give back to the community on 504 Day 2023 - New Orleans Saints
A video recap of Saints and New Orleans Pelicans staff and team members giving back to the New Orleans community to celebrate 504 Day.
Saints’ Jamaal Williams Using Passion of Naruto to Launch Foundation - Saints News Network
Jamaal Williams will be hosting a livestream with a famous voice actor to raise money for the Jamaal Williams Foundation.
Former Roanoke football star gets invite to New Orleans Saints training camp - Cardinal News
Former Virginia defensive back Darius Bratton has been invited the Saints training camp.
Predicting the Saints Primetime Games - Saints News Network
Attempting to predict how many primetime games the Saints will have in 2023.
Saints opponents look crazy on paper. I don’t know if this is just May optimism setting in, as it tends to do, but the over on 9.5 wins seems very logical.— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) May 6, 2023
For the record, I was a public 9 wins and private 10 wins after Carr but before free agency and the draft.
I just realized there are two Saints draft picks in this photo. pic.twitter.com/I06RLC5T6I— Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) May 5, 2023
180 high school football players were invited to the #Saints facility to participate in this year's Skills Challenge to showcase all of their hard work and progress as well as receive all of their measurables as they look towards elevating their future in the game!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 7, 2023
@WS_Farms pic.twitter.com/kmkceMJnw5
