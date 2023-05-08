Fleur-de-Links, May 8: Jamaal Williams set to co-host livestream for charity

The Saints have signed South Carolina State wide receiver Shaq Davis.

XFL Houston Roughnecks offensive lineman Sage Doxtater has been invited to the Saints mini-camp.

Former Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will start for the Carolina Panthers.

A video recap of Saints and New Orleans Pelicans staff and team members giving back to the New Orleans community to celebrate 504 Day.

Jamaal Williams will be hosting a livestream with a famous voice actor to raise money for the Jamaal Williams Foundation.

Former Virginia defensive back Darius Bratton has been invited the Saints training camp.

Attempting to predict how many primetime games the Saints will have in 2023.

Saints opponents look crazy on paper. I don’t know if this is just May optimism setting in, as it tends to do, but the over on 9.5 wins seems very logical.



For the record, I was a public 9 wins and private 10 wins after Carr but before free agency and the draft. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) May 6, 2023

I just realized there are two Saints draft picks in this photo. pic.twitter.com/I06RLC5T6I — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) May 5, 2023