Fleur-de-Links, May 8: Jamaal Williams set to co-host livestream for charity

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints Sign Dynamic HBCU Wide Receiver That Deion Sanders Called “As Talented As Anybody In The Country” To Six-Figure UDFA Deal - The Shadow League

The Saints have signed South Carolina State wide receiver Shaq Davis.

Canadian OL Sage Doxtater receives mini-camp invite from New Orleans Saints - 3 Down Nation

XFL Houston Roughnecks offensive lineman Sage Doxtater has been invited to the Saints mini-camp.

Ex-Saints QB Gets Starting Nod For The Panthers - Saints News Network

Former Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will start for the Carolina Panthers.

Recap: Saints, Pelicans give back to the community on 504 Day 2023 - New Orleans Saints

A video recap of Saints and New Orleans Pelicans staff and team members giving back to the New Orleans community to celebrate 504 Day.

Saints’ Jamaal Williams Using Passion of Naruto to Launch Foundation - Saints News Network

Jamaal Williams will be hosting a livestream with a famous voice actor to raise money for the Jamaal Williams Foundation.

Former Roanoke football star gets invite to New Orleans Saints training camp - Cardinal News

Former Virginia defensive back Darius Bratton has been invited the Saints training camp.

Predicting the Saints Primetime Games - Saints News Network

Attempting to predict how many primetime games the Saints will have in 2023.

