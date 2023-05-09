5 things to know about Saints DE Isaiah Foskey

The New Orleans Saints added more defensive line help in round 2 with the selection of DE Isaiah Foskey. The Saints are remaking their DL and Foskey is another step in their goal. Here are five things you need to know about Isaiah Foskey.

Foskey is the Notre Dame leader all-time sacks leader at Notre Dame

In three seasons he had 25 sacks, 10.5 in 2022 and 10 in 2022. 25 is the most in the history of the Fighting Irish. One of the best pass rushers in Notre Dame history will now help boost the Saints pass rush.

You guessed it, Foskey is an athletic freak of nature

The Saints have a type, big athletics defensive linemen. The 6’5” 264-pound pass rusher ran a blazing 4.58 40-yard dash. The Saints value the relative athletic score and Foskey is another one that excelled with this test. Foskey has a similar skill set as... Marcus Davenport.

Isaiah Foskey was drafted with pick 40 of round 2 in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.61 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 65 out of 1634 DE from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/USDYfSd4KU pic.twitter.com/Lc1ZfwVeL5 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 28, 2023

Foskey has FOUR career blocked punts

Yes, you read that right, he has blocked four punts. Saints value players who are willing to contribute on special teams and with his size and speed he is a threat to block punts and kicks.

Foskey makes the block! That's a bad man!#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/lEYbfVUim8 — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 22, 2022

Foskey was 2nd-Team AP All-American in 2022 and a Ted Hendricks Award finalist

His production in college did not go unnoticed, he was among finalists for the nation's top defensive end award and was 2nd-Team AP All-American. He had 15 tackles for loss along with 11 sacks, 2 blocked kicks this past season.

Foskey was a team captain

Saints love high character guys and leaders; they drafted one in Foskey. He was a team captain for his senior season at Notre Dame.

