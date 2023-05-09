Saints to hold rookie minicamp May 12th-May 14th

The New Orleans Saints will hold their rookie minicamp later this week on Friday, May 12th through Sunday, May 14th. This is the first opportunity for the Saints to get a look at their new rookie class and evaluate the free agents that were invited to try out for an opportunity to earn one of the 5 roster spots currently available.

It was reported earlier that the Saints have invited several XFL players to tryout this weekend, including Houston Roughnecks’ DT Jack Heflin and OL Sage Doxtater and Seattle Sea Dragons’ QB Harrison Frost. Doxtater actually signed with the team last year as an undrafted free agent but was waived after training camp. He briefly spent time on the Arizona Cardinals’ practice roster and was released in November but rejoined the Saints’ practice squad in January.

There will be a lot of information coming out of Airline Drive later this week

