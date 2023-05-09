 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, May 9: Saints make offer to former Raiders tight end

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

BREAKING NEWS: NFL to release the 2023 schedule on Thursday, May 11th - Canal Street Chronicles

The NFL will release the 2023 schedule on Thursday.

Report: TE Foster Moreau has offer from New Orleans Saints - Saints News Network

Former Las Vegas Raiders tight end has received an offer from the New Orleans Saints.

Saints legend, Hall of Fame linebacker Rickey Jackson earns college degree at age 65 - WDSU

Saints legend Rickey Jackson has officially earned his degree from Pittsburgh.

NFL Draft QB gets stunning Drew Brees comparison from Saints executive - Clutch Points

Jeff Ireland compared Saints draftee Jake Haener to former Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

New Orleans Saints schedule rookie minicamp tryouts - Yahoo! Sports

The Saints have scheduled their rookie minicamp tryouts for May 12th, 13th, and 14th.

CSC Interview: LB Nick Anderson talks about signing with the Saints as a UDFA, Tulane, his life, and more! - Canal Street Chronicles

Canal Street Chronicles’ Jonny Camer speaks with recent Saints signee Nick Anderson.

Saints invite 3 XFL players to upcoming rookie minicamp tryouts - Yahoo! Sports

In addition to XFL Houston Roughnecks offensive lineman Sage Doxtater, the Saints have also invited Seattle Sea Dragons quarterback Harrison Frost and Roughnecks defensive tackle Jack Heflin to rookie minicamp tryouts.

