Fleur-de-Links, May 9: Saints make offer to former Raiders tight end

New Orleans Saints News:
BREAKING NEWS: NFL to release the 2023 schedule on Thursday, May 11th - Canal Street Chronicles
The NFL will release the 2023 schedule on Thursday.
Report: TE Foster Moreau has offer from New Orleans Saints - Saints News Network
Former Las Vegas Raiders tight end has received an offer from the New Orleans Saints.
Saints legend, Hall of Fame linebacker Rickey Jackson earns college degree at age 65 - WDSU
Saints legend Rickey Jackson has officially earned his degree from Pittsburgh.
NFL Draft QB gets stunning Drew Brees comparison from Saints executive - Clutch Points
Jeff Ireland compared Saints draftee Jake Haener to former Saints quarterback Drew Brees.
New Orleans Saints schedule rookie minicamp tryouts - Yahoo! Sports
The Saints have scheduled their rookie minicamp tryouts for May 12th, 13th, and 14th.
CSC Interview: LB Nick Anderson talks about signing with the Saints as a UDFA, Tulane, his life, and more! - Canal Street Chronicles
Canal Street Chronicles’ Jonny Camer speaks with recent Saints signee Nick Anderson.
Saints invite 3 XFL players to upcoming rookie minicamp tryouts - Yahoo! Sports
In addition to XFL Houston Roughnecks offensive lineman Sage Doxtater, the Saints have also invited Seattle Sea Dragons quarterback Harrison Frost and Roughnecks defensive tackle Jack Heflin to rookie minicamp tryouts.
The #NFL announced today that the 2023 NFL Schedule will be released on NFL Network, https://t.co/IOtpDX8IYL, the NFL app and NFL+ on Thursday, May 11 at 7 pm CT pic.twitter.com/aJyQ306RZF— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 8, 2023
Sources: TE Foster Moreau has an offer on the table from the #Saints but Moreau is also receiving attention from other teams.— Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) May 8, 2023
Versatility in the secondary #Saints | @jhowden5229 pic.twitter.com/bAL0FISDPQ— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 8, 2023
