Fleur-de-Links, May 9: Saints make offer to former Raiders tight end

The NFL will release the 2023 schedule on Thursday.

Former Las Vegas Raiders tight end has received an offer from the New Orleans Saints.

Saints legend Rickey Jackson has officially earned his degree from Pittsburgh.

Jeff Ireland compared Saints draftee Jake Haener to former Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

The Saints have scheduled their rookie minicamp tryouts for May 12th, 13th, and 14th.

Canal Street Chronicles’ Jonny Camer speaks with recent Saints signee Nick Anderson.

In addition to XFL Houston Roughnecks offensive lineman Sage Doxtater, the Saints have also invited Seattle Sea Dragons quarterback Harrison Frost and Roughnecks defensive tackle Jack Heflin to rookie minicamp tryouts.

The #NFL announced today that the 2023 NFL Schedule will be released on NFL Network, https://t.co/IOtpDX8IYL, the NFL app and NFL+ on Thursday, May 11 at 7 pm CT pic.twitter.com/aJyQ306RZF — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 8, 2023