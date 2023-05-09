Saints extend offer to TE Foster Moreau, per report

The New Orleans Saints have extended an offer to free agent TE Foster Moreau per WWL’s Brooke Kirchhofer.

Sources: TE Foster Moreau has an offer on the table from the #Saints but Moreau is also receiving attention from other teams. — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) May 8, 2023

Moreau came in for a free agent visit with the Saints back in March but after the team’s medical staff conducted a routine physical, he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Moreau announced shortly after that he would be stepping away temporarily from football to receive treatment.

Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this Free Agency period has been life changing for me. During a routine physical conducted by the Saint’s medical team down in New Orleans, I’ve come to learn that I have Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football (1/3) — Foster Moreau (@fhmoreau) March 22, 2023

at this time to fight a new opponent: Cancer. I’m grateful for the support and thankful for people who have stood firm with me. There hasn’t been a single step I’ve taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance. (2/3) — Foster Moreau (@fhmoreau) March 22, 2023

That being said, I’ll go kick this thing’s ass and get back to doing what I love! AMDG! — Foster Moreau (@fhmoreau) March 22, 2023

Moreau is a New Orleans native who attended Jesuit High School and LSU. He was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2019 and during his 4 seasons with the Raiders, he had 91 receptions for 1,107 yards and 12 touchdowns.

We are unsure of when Moreau will receive medical clearance to resume football activities and while it would be great to see him in New Orleans, regardless of where Moreau winds up, we are definitely rooting for him to be able to play again.

