Saints extend offer to TE Foster Moreau, per report

After a routine physical by the Saints in March, he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

By Tina Howell
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints have extended an offer to free agent TE Foster Moreau per WWL’s Brooke Kirchhofer.

Moreau came in for a free agent visit with the Saints back in March but after the team’s medical staff conducted a routine physical, he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Moreau announced shortly after that he would be stepping away temporarily from football to receive treatment.

Moreau is a New Orleans native who attended Jesuit High School and LSU. He was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2019 and during his 4 seasons with the Raiders, he had 91 receptions for 1,107 yards and 12 touchdowns.

We are unsure of when Moreau will receive medical clearance to resume football activities and while it would be great to see him in New Orleans, regardless of where Moreau winds up, we are definitely rooting for him to be able to play again.

