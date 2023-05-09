2023 NFL schedule release: Saints schedule rumors and leaks

The NFL season is slowly creeping up on us. With the NFL Draft over, the next thing fans have to look forward to is the 2023 NFL schedule release.

Luckily, you won’t have to wait long as the NFL will begin announcing select games as soon as tomorrow, but the majority will be released on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST on NFL Network.

Yes, this is the announcement to the announcement.



2023 NFL Schedule Release -- Thursday May 11, 8pm ET on @NFLNetwork! pic.twitter.com/UutPiu0kfy — NFL (@NFL) May 8, 2023

With the announcement of the NFL Schedule release came some more scheduling news:

There will be 14 playoff rematches - the most in NFL history.

Alongside Thanksgiving games there will now also be a Black Friday game.

Teams can be scheduled for multiple Thursday night games in the same season.

Not every team is guaranteed a prime-time game.

With all of that being said, let’s take a look at what we know so far about the New Orleans Saints 2023 schedule so far.

Home and Away Opponents:

Per usual, we know ahead of time who the New Orleans Saints will be playing at home and on the road, so here’s a full list of the Saints 2023 opponents.

Home: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants and Chicago Bears.

Away: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans and New England Patriots.

We will see five rematches from the 2022 season. As always, the Saints will play their three NFC South rivals in the Falcons, Panthers and Buccaneers, but they will also have a rematch with the Rams and Vikings in 2023.

International Game:

The NFL has played at least one game in London since 2007. The league wants to keep expanding into foreign countries to grow the game worldwide, and in the past few years we’ve seen them play games in Mexico City and Munich, Germany.

The Saints are expected to be one of four teams to play in Germanys, facing off with the Patriots. Last season, the Saints matched up with the Vikings in London as the ‘home’ team, but this year, they get the benefit of it being a road game.

NFL schedule: #Bears vs. #Chiefs and #Saints vs. #Patriots are expected to be the two games played in Germany this upcoming season, the German outlet @BILD reports. AFC is the "home" team. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 4, 2023

This article will be updated with every Saints schedule rumor and leak that comes about before the official schedule release so make sure to check back regularly to get the latest updates.

