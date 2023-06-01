Which Saints home game are you most looking forward to attending?

The New Orleans Saints 2023 schedule is out and there are some great games that will take place in Caesars Superdome this year. The Saints will face the Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants and Tennessee Titans at home. With Saints tickets being so high in demand year after year, it is time to start planning which game(s) you want to attend. Especially if you’re not a season ticket holder because there is no place better to be on game days than with 70,000 other Saints fans in Home Sweet Dome!

Do you plan on being in that number this season?

Which Saints home game(s) are you most looking forward to attending?

Let us know in the comments!

