Week 9 Schedule Breakdown: Chicago Bears

A November game against the NFC North’s Chicago Bears is on the docket for week 9 of the NFL regular season. Luckily for the New Orleans Saints though, this game will take place in the Superdome instead of one of the worst fields in the NFL. This game is sandwiched between two road games for the Saints so a victory will be a reprieve from potentially weary road games in Indianapolis and Minnesota. With the Bears potentially challenging for the NFC North title, this could be an important NFC seeding matchup. Here is the breakdown of the New Orleans Saints versus the Chicago Bears during Week 9 of the NFL Regular Season.

Week 9 matchup between Saints and Bears

This will be the first regular season game between these two clubs since the 2020 season. During that season, the Saints defeated the Bears in that game as well as a later matchup in the NFL Playoffs. The Saints lead the overall head-to-head series with 18 wins and 15 losses. This is anchored by the Saints current winning streak. In their last seven meetings, the Saints are a perfect 7-0. The last time the Bears beat the Saints was way back in 2008. This winning streak is in danger this season though.

The Bears have one of the Saints Achilles heels under center. Dual-threat quarterbacks have always been able to give the Saints defense issues and Justin Fields is beginning to blossom into one of the league’s premier offensive weapons. Dennis Allen’s defense has not shown very well against players like Fields, who will be even faster indoors in New Orleans. Last season, Fields rushed for over 1100 yards and scored eight touchdowns on the ground. Along with his 2,200 yards and 17 touchdowns passing, Fields is the one player who should keep the Saints coaches and players sweating all game.

Good matchups to exploit

The Saints will see some familiar faces against the Chicago Bears. This is likely a nightmare for DJ Moore who thought he was getting away from Marshon Lattimore. In nine games against the Saints, Moore averages just 59 yards per game. Most of that production can be attributed to others in the Saints secondary though. In the last two seasons, Moore has played the Saints three times where he only caught five passes for a total of 41 yards. This is largely due to Lattimore who has played very well against Moore and should be able to shut him down once again.

This should be a good matchup for the Saints offense as well. Last season, the Bears were bottom five in completion percentage against the pass. Derek Carr should see a soft secondary once again, as the Bears made very few moves to improve their secondary. They did not sign a free agent for this unit, but they did spend a second-round draft selection on a cornerback. Tyrique Stevenson from the Miami Hurricanes will need to be an immediate starter for the Bears to hinder the Saints improved pass offense. This game could be a heavyweight style fight between two teams in the middle of next season.

