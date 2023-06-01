 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints and Texans to hold joint practices in August

The two teams will play each another twice this year.

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints will host the Houston Texans in New Orleans for joint practices, per Mark Berman of FOX 26 in Houston.

The exact practice dates have not been finalized as details are still being worked on.

The Saints will play the Texans twice this year. First, in their 3rd and final preseason game on Sunday, August 27th in Ceasars Superdome then on the road in at Houston on Sunday, October 15th. at NRG Stadium in Week 6 of the 2023 regular season.

