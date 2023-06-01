Saints and Texans to hold joint practices in August

The New Orleans Saints will host the Houston Texans in New Orleans for joint practices, per Mark Berman of FOX 26 in Houston.

NFL source: During the preseason the @HoustonTexans will have joint workouts with the @MiamiDolphins in Houston and with the @Saints in New Orleans. — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) May 30, 2023

The exact practice dates have not been finalized as details are still being worked on.

The Saints will play the Texans twice this year. First, in their 3rd and final preseason game on Sunday, August 27th in Ceasars Superdome then on the road in at Houston on Sunday, October 15th. at NRG Stadium in Week 6 of the 2023 regular season.

