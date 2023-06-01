Fleur-de-Links, June 1: Saints add two players to offense

The Saints have signed veteran tight end Jesse James.

In addition to Jesse James, the Saints have also signed fullback Jake Bargas.

Jamaal Williams was spotted wearing an anime visor during practice.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Saints received “no negative feedback” from the NFL concerning the Jon Gruden visit.

Marshon Lattijmore ranked #7 in Pro Football Focus’ best cornerbacks in the NFL.

Rashid Shaheed discusses his 2022 season adn his goals for the 2023 season.

A.T. Perry receives a comparison to Marques Colston.

