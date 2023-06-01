Fleur-de-Links, June 1: Saints add two players to offense

New Orleans Saints News:
The Saints have signed veteran tight end Jesse James.
In addition to Jesse James, the Saints have also signed fullback Jake Bargas.
Former BYU RB Jamaal Williams Spotted With Anime Visor In Team Practice - KSL Sports
Jamaal Williams was spotted wearing an anime visor during practice.
Report reveals NFL’s response to Jon Gruden’s Saints visit - Yardbreaker
According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Saints received “no negative feedback” from the NFL concerning the Jon Gruden visit.
PFF Ranks Saints Cornerback Among NFL’s Best - Saints News Network
Marshon Lattijmore ranked #7 in Pro Football Focus’ best cornerbacks in the NFL.
Rashid Shaheed works toward even better encore with Saints - Crescent City Sports
Rashid Shaheed discusses his 2022 season adn his goals for the 2023 season.
Rookie receiver A.T. Perry hopes to fill the role New Orleans Saints envision for him - New Orleans Saints
A.T. Perry receives a comparison to Marques Colston.
