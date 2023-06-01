 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, June 1: Saints add two players to offense

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints sign TE Jesse James - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have signed veteran tight end Jesse James.

Saints Add Jesse James and Jake Bargas - Saints News Network

In addition to Jesse James, the Saints have also signed fullback Jake Bargas.

Former BYU RB Jamaal Williams Spotted With Anime Visor In Team Practice - KSL Sports

Jamaal Williams was spotted wearing an anime visor during practice.

Report reveals NFL’s response to Jon Gruden’s Saints visit - Yardbreaker

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Saints received “no negative feedback” from the NFL concerning the Jon Gruden visit.

PFF Ranks Saints Cornerback Among NFL’s Best - Saints News Network

Marshon Lattijmore ranked #7 in Pro Football Focus’ best cornerbacks in the NFL.

Rashid Shaheed works toward even better encore with Saints - Crescent City Sports

Rashid Shaheed discusses his 2022 season adn his goals for the 2023 season.

Rookie receiver A.T. Perry hopes to fill the role New Orleans Saints envision for him - New Orleans Saints

A.T. Perry receives a comparison to Marques Colston.

