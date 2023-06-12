Saints Reacts Survey Results: Who will emerge as the Saints top TE this season?

Last week, we asked New Orleans Saints fans who will emerge as the Saints top TE this season? 66% of you said it would be Juwan Johnson. Johnson had an impressive 2022 season, hauling in 42 receptions for 508 yards and 7 TDs, which his tripled his receiving yards and receptions from the 2021 season. He said he wants to be better as a blocker and at Derek Carr’s urging, he’s also been studying former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman’s route running. Telling NOLA.com, “He’s probably one of the best at those choice routes, short-game routes. So, we’ve talked a bit about it and we have something cooking coming up, so I’m really excited. The things that I want to continue to work on is obviously the pass blocking and the run blocking. Blocking is kind of the biggest thing. Also, just everything really. But more so the run game than the pass game.”

But it’s really hard not to root for Foster Moreau, who just signed with the Saints only months after being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma during a routine physical with the team. He has gotten clearance to resume football activities and was in attendance at Saints OTA’s last week. Moreau is a New Orleans native who played football at LSU. He was drafted by the Raiders in 2019 and already has a great relationship with Derek Carr on and off the field. Last season, Moreau had 33 receptions for 420 yard and 2 TD’s. Carr said of Moreau, “He’s a great teammate, great friend. He’s always been there for me for a lot of things. And he’s a guy that you just want to have on your football team. And the fact that we got him is a blessing for us.”

With two great guys battling to be the best, this is one competition that everyone will be watching to see who emerges as the Saints’ top tight end.

