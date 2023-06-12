 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, June 12: Saints named as potential landing spot for Pro Bowl running back

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Derek Carr Recruiting Pro Bowl Wide Receiver To New Orleans - The Spun

Derek Carr’s social media interactions with former teammate Hunter Renfrow convinced some that Carr was trying to recruit Renfrow to the Saints.

Saints Named as Possible Destination for Dalvin Cook - Saints News Network

The Saints were named as a possible landing spot for Dalvin Cook after Cook was released by the Minnesota Vikings.

NFC South roundtable: Each team’s toughest divisional matchup - Yahoo! Sports

The Carolina Panthers are named as the Saints’ toughest divisional matchup, while the Saints are listed as the toughest divisional matchup for every other NFC South team.

Former Bucs QB Jameis Winston Comments On Jon Gruden’s Involvement With The Saints - Bucs Gameday

Jameis Winston shares his thoughts on Jon Gruden’s involvement with the Saints.

NFL cornerback Bradley Roby to host free youth camp at Peachtree Ridge - Gwinnett Prep Sports

Bradley Roby will host his free Football FUNdamentals Camp on July 15 at his alma mater, Peachtree Ridge.

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton Has Been Studying the ‘Slant God’ - Mile High Huddle

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courland Sutton says that he has been studying Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas.

Gayle Benson Receives Black College Football Hall of Fame Founders Award - Saints News Network

Saints owner Gayle Benson received the 2023 Black College Football Hall of Fame Founders Award.

