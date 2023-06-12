Fleur-de-Links, June 12: Saints named as potential landing spot for Pro Bowl running back

New Orleans Saints News:

Derek Carr’s social media interactions with former teammate Hunter Renfrow convinced some that Carr was trying to recruit Renfrow to the Saints.

The Saints were named as a possible landing spot for Dalvin Cook after Cook was released by the Minnesota Vikings.

The Carolina Panthers are named as the Saints’ toughest divisional matchup, while the Saints are listed as the toughest divisional matchup for every other NFC South team.

Jameis Winston shares his thoughts on Jon Gruden’s involvement with the Saints.

Bradley Roby will host his free Football FUNdamentals Camp on July 15 at his alma mater, Peachtree Ridge.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courland Sutton says that he has been studying Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas.

Saints owner Gayle Benson received the 2023 Black College Football Hall of Fame Founders Award.

Check it out! @camjordan94 hosted his 5th annual C^3 youth camp for members of YEP and Boys & Girls Club of New Orleans ⚜️



more here➡️ https://t.co/h3wXenKniq pic.twitter.com/bL2QmUaqLT — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 10, 2023