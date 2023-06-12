Fleur-de-Links, June 12: Saints named as potential landing spot for Pro Bowl running back

New Orleans Saints News:
Derek Carr Recruiting Pro Bowl Wide Receiver To New Orleans - The Spun
Derek Carr’s social media interactions with former teammate Hunter Renfrow convinced some that Carr was trying to recruit Renfrow to the Saints.
Saints Named as Possible Destination for Dalvin Cook - Saints News Network
The Saints were named as a possible landing spot for Dalvin Cook after Cook was released by the Minnesota Vikings.
NFC South roundtable: Each team’s toughest divisional matchup - Yahoo! Sports
The Carolina Panthers are named as the Saints’ toughest divisional matchup, while the Saints are listed as the toughest divisional matchup for every other NFC South team.
Former Bucs QB Jameis Winston Comments On Jon Gruden’s Involvement With The Saints - Bucs Gameday
Jameis Winston shares his thoughts on Jon Gruden’s involvement with the Saints.
NFL cornerback Bradley Roby to host free youth camp at Peachtree Ridge - Gwinnett Prep Sports
Bradley Roby will host his free Football FUNdamentals Camp on July 15 at his alma mater, Peachtree Ridge.
Broncos WR Courtland Sutton Has Been Studying the ‘Slant God’ - Mile High Huddle
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courland Sutton says that he has been studying Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas.
Gayle Benson Receives Black College Football Hall of Fame Founders Award - Saints News Network
Saints owner Gayle Benson received the 2023 Black College Football Hall of Fame Founders Award.
Check it out! @camjordan94 hosted his 5th annual C^3 youth camp for members of YEP and Boys & Girls Club of New Orleans ⚜️— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 10, 2023
more here➡️ https://t.co/h3wXenKniq pic.twitter.com/bL2QmUaqLT
Congratulations to @Saints owner Gayle Benson, who received the 2023 Black College Football Hall of Fame Founders Award last night. Mrs. Benson has been a dear friend and champion of the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl since inception! pic.twitter.com/rcfIUdKEUJ— BlackCollegeFootball (@BCFHOF) June 11, 2023
New @Saints teammates going to work! @derekcarrqb ➡️ @jswaggdaddy pic.twitter.com/VvWGfiYohy— NFL UK (@NFLUK) June 11, 2023
