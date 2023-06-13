Saints to hold mandatory minicamp for veterans starting today

The New Orleans Saints will hold 3 days of mandatory minicamp for veterans starting on today, Tuesday, June 13th through Thursday, June 15th.

There were just a handful of players including Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara who did not attend the Saints voluntary OTA’s during the past few weeks, but we look for attendance to be 100% this week. Otherwise, those players who are absent will be subject to some pretty hefty fines.

Am told the Saints expect 100% attendance from players at their 3-day minicamp, which starts Tues. at the team training facility in Metairie. Some players obviously will not practice while working their way back from offseason procedures, but they'll be present & attend meetings. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) June 12, 2023

Be sure to stay tuned to Canal Street Chronicles for all the latest updates and information from Saints minicamp this week.

