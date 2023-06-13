 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints to hold mandatory minicamp for veterans starting today

This will be the last of the Saints OTA’s until the start of training camp next month.

By Tina Howell
NFL: New Orleans Saints-Derek Carr Press Conference Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints will hold 3 days of mandatory minicamp for veterans starting on today, Tuesday, June 13th through Thursday, June 15th.

There were just a handful of players including Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara who did not attend the Saints voluntary OTA’s during the past few weeks, but we look for attendance to be 100% this week. Otherwise, those players who are absent will be subject to some pretty hefty fines.

Be sure to stay tuned to Canal Street Chronicles for all the latest updates and information from Saints minicamp this week.

