PFF ranks Alontae Taylor in the top five in the NFL in passer rating allowed in 2022

PFF gives recognition to one of the New Orleans Saints’ young stars in Alontae Taylor ranking him number four out of all eligible cornerbacks in passer rating allowed.

Just ahead of him sits DROY Sauce Gardner and just behind, All-Pro Jaire Alexander.

Some elite company.

Alontae Taylor quickly came on the scene last year when he was brought into a starting role immediately off IR. Taylor’s aggressive, competitive style at corner turned a lot of heads the first couple weeks holding his own against players such as Deandre Hopkins and Davante Adams. Taylor continued to elevate his play down the stretch coming into his own and helping the defense finish number two against the pass. Taylor still has work to be done this training camp in securing that number two cornerback role opposite Marshon Lattimore but right now I would say he definitely has the inside track.

